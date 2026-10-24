Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 21:30

Today's game between Rosario Central and Huracan will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Rosario Central vs Huracan are listed below. US viewers can catch the action on Fanatiz and ViX.

Rosario Central host Huracan in a Liga Profesional fixture that finds the two sides at very different points in their seasons.

Jorge Almiron's Central side sit top of Clausura Group B and have built genuine momentum, arriving into this match off the back of four wins from their last five league outings. They are a team that knows how to win, and they are doing it with authority.

Huracan, managed by Diego Martinez, come in with more modest ambitions. Sitting seventh in Clausura Group B, they are not without threat, but they arrive at El Gigante del Norte needing to prove they can compete against the division's pacesetters.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting layer. Huracan have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 3-1 victory at home in April 2026, which means Central will be wary of taking this fixture lightly.

For US viewers looking to catch this Liga Profesional clash live, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Huracan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Almiron has not yet confirmed his projected XI for Rosario Central, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Martinez is similarly yet to name his lineup for Huracan, with no injury or suspension news available for the visitors at this stage. Further squad details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Rosario Central arrive in strong form, having won four and drawn one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-3 away win over Atletico Tucuman, and before that they beat Independiente Rivadavia 5-0. Central have not lost in their last five, scoring ten goals across that run.

Huracan head into this fixture with a more mixed record, winning two, losing two, and drawing none of their last five Liga Profesional games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Gimnasia LP, and they also lost 2-0 to Barracas Central. Earlier in the run they picked up wins over Aldosivi and River Plate, showing they are capable of results against strong opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Huracan beat Rosario Central 3-1 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Huracan have won three compared to Central's one, with one win apiece at Central's home ground in 2023 and 2024 before Huracan's dominant recent showings.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Rosario Central lead the table and are firmly in the title race, while Huracan sit in seventh and are looking to close the gap on the sides above them. In Apertura Group B, Central are fourth and Huracan are also seventh, reflecting a consistent gap between the two sides across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Huracan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: