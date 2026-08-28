Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 29 Aug 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Rosario Central and Gimnasia LP will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Rosario Central vs Gimnasia LP is available to watch in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rosario Central host Gimnasia LP in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the Argentine season.

Jorge Almiron's side come into this match carrying the emotional fallout of Copa Libertadores elimination. Corinthians knocked Central out of the continental competition, a result that sent shockwaves through the club and prompted Angel Di Maria to publicly question his playing future. Almiron will need his squad to channel that disappointment into a focused domestic performance.

Despite the continental exit, Central's league form has been solid. They drew 2-2 with Talleres in their most recent Liga Profesional outing and have shown the defensive organisation that makes them difficult to beat at home.

Gimnasia LP arrive under Ariel Pereyra having endured a difficult run. Three defeats in their last four competitive outings, including a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Estudiantes, have left the La Plata club under pressure. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional, a defeat that continued a worrying trend.

Pereyra's side did show they are capable of results against strong opposition earlier in this stretch, but they will need to rediscover that form quickly. A trip to Rosario is a stern test for a team in this kind of run.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Rosario Central vs Gimnasia LP live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Gimnasia LP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rosario Central head coach Jorge Almiron has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Gimnasia LP manager Ariel Pereyra is in a similar position, with no player absences or squad news confirmed. Updates for both sides will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Rosario Central have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Talleres in the Liga Profesional on August 25, while before that they lost 1-0 to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores to exit the competition. Central also drew 0-0 with Corinthians in the first leg and beat Barracas Central 1-0 and Aldosivi 2-1 in the Liga Profesional during this run. The side has shown defensive resilience across this period, keeping clean sheets in multiple outings.

Gimnasia LP have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional on August 22, and they also lost 1-1 on penalties to Deportivo Riestra in the Copa Argentina and were beaten 4-0 by Estudiantes. Their two wins in this stretch came against Barracas Central, 2-0, and Aldosivi, 1-2 away from home. Gimnasia have conceded freely in recent weeks, which will be a concern for Pereyra.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Rosario Central won 2-1 away at Gimnasia LP in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Rosario Central also won 3-0 at Gimnasia LP in September 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Rosario Central have won four times and lost once, scoring ten goals and conceding two in those fixtures.

Standings

In the Liga Profesional Clausura, Rosario Central sit third in Group B while Gimnasia LP are placed sixth in the same group. In the Apertura, Central are fourth in Group B and Gimnasia are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Gimnasia LP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: