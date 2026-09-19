Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 20 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Rosario Central and Argentinos Juniors will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Rosario Central vs Argentinos Juniors in the United States are listed below.

Rosario Central host Argentinos Juniors in a Liga Profesional fixture that has genuine standings implications for both clubs in Clausura Group B.

Jorge Almiron's Central come into this one off the back of a narrow 1-0 win at Tigre, a result that offered some momentum after a mixed run that included back-to-back draws and a Copa Libertadores exit to Corinthians.

Argentinos arrive under Nicolas Diez having drawn 1-1 with Gimnasia LP in their most recent outing, a result that followed a goalless draw with Barracas Central. Despite those dropped points, Diez's side remain the form team in the group and will see this as a chance to extend their advantage at the top.

The head-to-head record between these clubs at this venue offers Rosario Central little comfort. Argentinos have won the last two meetings when hosting and claimed a 3-2 victory the last time the sides met at this ground in the Liga Profesional.

Both managers will be aware that three points here could shift the balance of the Clausura Group B table at a critical stage of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Rosario Central vs Argentinos Juniors live.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Argentinos Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rosario Central head coach Jorge Almiron has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Argentinos Juniors manager Nicolas Diez also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns at this point. Further team news will be provided as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Rosario Central have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory at Tigre on September 13, though earlier in the run they drew 1-1 with Newell's Old Boys and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Gimnasia LP. A 2-2 draw with Talleres and a 1-0 loss to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores complete a sequence in which Central scored five goals and conceded six.

Argentinos Juniors have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 with Gimnasia LP on September 13, following a goalless draw with Barracas Central. A 2-1 win over Aldosivi earlier in the run was their only victory in the period, though a 2-0 defeat to River Plate stands as their sole loss. Argentinos scored five goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 when Argentinos Juniors hosted Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Argentinos hold the stronger record with three wins to Rosario Central's two, including a 3-2 victory and a 3-0 win in the Copa de la Liga Profesional, both at home. Rosario Central's wins have both come when hosting, most recently a 3-1 result in October 2023.

Standings

Argentinos Juniors lead Clausura Group B, with Rosario Central sitting fourth in the same group, meaning a win for the hosts would significantly close the gap at the top. In the Apertura standings, Rosario Central occupy fourth place in Group B while Argentinos are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Argentinos Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: