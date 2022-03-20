Watch: Rooney meets Paddy the Baddy & Molly McCann after UFC lightweight star sings 'Justice for the 97' chant

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney met Paddy the Baddy and Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 204 on Saturday, after hearing the former sing the famous 'Justice for the 97' chant following his second win at lightweight.

Paddy Pimblett picked up a first-round submission victory against Rodrigo Vargas in London, while McCann beat Luana Carolina in her earlier match-up by knockout after executing a stunning spinning back elbow.

McCann celebrated in the Octagon with fellow Liverpool native Pimblett after his win, and both athletes were offered special congratulations by former Everton and Manchester United striker Rooney in the dressing room after the event.

Watch: Paddy the Baddy sings 'Justice for the 97' chant before meeting Rooney with McCann

Pimblett celebrated in the ring by paying tribute to the 97 Liverpool supporters that died at Hillsborough in 1989, producing a rendition of the 'Justice of the 97' chant.

Pimblett later posted a video of Rooney's visit to the dressing room on Instagram, with the caption: "A meeting of Liverpool royalty."

Pimblett calls out Marc Zuckerberg

Pimblett was also asked who he would like to fight next after seeing off Vargas, and bizarrely called out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg," said the 27-year-old.

“Lad I’m going to punch your head in, I am sick of you. Sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems.

“You’re the biggest bully in the world, lad.”

"I'm sick of you lad! I'm sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down!"@theufcbaddy is not happy with Mark Zuckerberg! 😤#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/NCytuSoi2a — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 19, 2022

