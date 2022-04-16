Watch: Ronaldo and Elanga in double siu celebration after Portuguese opens scoring for Man Utd vs Norwich

By Peter McVitie
The duo combined to give the home side the lead in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga celebrated together after the Portuguese star scored Manchester United's opening goal against Norwich on Saturday.

The pair combined to give the Red Devils the lead just seven minutes into the match at Old Trafford.

Elanga stole possession to get into Norwich's penalty area before squaring to Ronaldo to fire past Tim Krul.

Watch the Ronaldo-Elanga celebration

The duo marked the goal by both performing Ronaldo's iconic siu celebration.

Ronaldo urged the Sweden international to follow him to the corner flag before they jumped into the air and pulled the signature pose.

