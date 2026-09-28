UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Arena Nationala

Today's game between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ViX.

Romania host Bosnia and Herzegovina at Arena Nationala in Bucharest in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides arriving off the back of their opening matchday results.

Gheorghe Hagi's Romania come into this fixture under pressure after a 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their Nations League opener. The Tricolorii had shown decent form through the summer, beating Wales and drawing with Georgia in friendlies, but the loss to Sweden leaves them needing a response on home soil.

Bosnian coach Sergej Barbarez brings a squad that drew 0-0 with Poland in their opening Nations League fixture. Bosnia competed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, gaining experience across group-stage matches against Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, and the United States.

Romania currently sit fourth in the group standings, while Bosnia arrive in Bucharest in second place. The points gap between the sides gives this fixture genuine weight in the context of promotion and relegation implications across the group.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds further intrigue. Bosnia beat Romania 3-1 in Zenica during World Cup qualification in November 2025, though Romania had won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Bucharest earlier that year.

For those looking to watch Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gheorghe Hagi is expected to name a side featuring Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with a back line of Virgil Ghita, Radu Dragusin, Andrei Coubis, and Nicusor Bancu. Nicolae Stanciu, Andrei Ratiu, Ianis Hagi, and Razvan Marin are projected to feature in midfield, with Dennis Man and Valentin Mihaila leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sergej Barbarez's projected XI for Bosnia and Herzegovina is led by Martin Zlomislic in goal, with Sead Kolasinac, Tarik Muharemovic, Zinedin Smajlovic, and Nikola Katic in defence. Ivan Basic, Kerim Alajbegovic, and Benjamin Tahirovic are set to operate in midfield, with Esmir Bajraktarevic, Haris Tabakovic, and Ermedin Demirovic in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Romania have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Sweden in the UEFA Nations League B, and they also lost 2-0 to Slovakia and 1-0 to Turkey earlier in the run. A 2-1 win over Wales and a 1-1 draw with Georgia represent their positive results across the period. Hagi's side scored five goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Poland in the UEFA Nations League B opener. At the World Cup, they beat Qatar 3-1 but lost 4-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to the United States, having earlier drawn 1-1 with Canada. Barbarez's side scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Romania 3-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier. Romania had won the reverse fixture earlier that year, beating Bosnia 1-0 in Bucharest in March 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, the series includes two Nations League encounters in 2022 and a European Championship qualifier in 2011, with Romania winning that qualifier 3-0 in Bucharest.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Poland POL 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Romania ROU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 4, Romania sit fourth and Bosnia and Herzegovina are second. That gap means Romania need a win to stay in contention for promotion, while Bosnia can consolidate their position near the top of the table with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: