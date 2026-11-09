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Women's Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Tre Fontane
team-logoServette
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on Fubo
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Roma v Servette live today: who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Roma vs Servette
Roma
Servette
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women’s Champions League match between Roma and Servette, with kick-off time and team news

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
AustraliaDisney+
IrelandDisney+
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
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crest
Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Stadio Tre Fontane

Disney+ will broadcast the match live. Subscribers can stream it on any compatible device.

Stadio Tre Fontane in Rome hosts the Women's Champions League clash between Roma and Servette. Roma want to carry their momentum into Europe after a convincing start to the Serie A season.

Four wins in their last five matches across the league and cup underline the form and solidity of Gianpiero Piovani's side, who have impressed against top-level opponents.

Under Cristian Toro Maspero, Servette have had an inconsistent run in Europe. The Swiss side have mixed standout results with setbacks in recent weeks, making it hard to predict which version will turn up at Stadio Tre Fontane.

Roma have the edge in previous meetings. They have beaten Servette convincingly on both occasions in Women's Champions League qualifying.

Although Servette face an uphill task, Swiss teams have shown they can cause surprises in Europe. Toro Maspero must find a way past a Roma side who rarely concede space at home.

The options for watching the match live on TV and via streaming are listed below.

Team news

Roma vs Servette Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Piovani

Gianpiero Piovani has reported no Roma absences through injury or suspension. The likely starting XI has not yet been announced and will be updated in the hours before kick-off.

For Servette, Cristian Toro Maspero has provided no official update on the state of the squad. The latest squad news will be available shortly before the match.

Recent form

ROM

ROM - Form

MIL
W4-2
JUV
W2-5
CHE
L2-0
NAP
W2-1
COM
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SER

SER - Form

PRA
L3-2
PRA
W3-0
OLL
L0-8
HBK
L5-1
OUD
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/17
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Roma have won four and lost one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Women's Champions League. Most recently, they beat Calcio Como 1907 4-0 in the league, having previously beaten Napoli Femminile 2-1 and Juventus 5-2. Their only setback was a 2-0 Women's Champions League defeat to Chelsea.

Servette have won two and lost three of their last five outings, all in European competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-1 Women's Champions League win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Heavy defeats to OL Lione (0-8) and HB Køge (1-5), however, have contributed to a total of seventeen goals conceded, against eleven scored.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

RomaDrawServette
2
0
0
Women's Champions League Qualification
Servette badge
Servette
SER
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
7
FT
Women's Champions League Qualification
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Servette badge
Servette
SER
1
FT
10Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

On 26 September 2024, Roma won 7-2 away to Servette in Women's Champions League qualifying. They had beaten the Swiss side 3-1 in the home first leg on 18 September. Those two wins leave Roma with ten goals scored and three conceded against Servette.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300192+179
W
W
W
2
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
3210140+147
W
D
W
3
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
321062+47
W
D
W
4
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
321030+37
W
D
W
5
JuventusJuventusJUV
320183+56
W
W
L
6
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
312072+55
D
W
D
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
312074+35
D
W
D
8
InterInterINT
311127-54
L
D
W
9
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
30304403
D
D
D
10
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
30304403
D
D
D
11
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
3102510-53
L
W
L
12
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
310227-53
L
L
W
13
ServetteServetteSER
3102614-83
W
L
L
14
Paris FCParis FCPAR
302158-32
D
D
L
15
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
301226-41
L
D
L
16
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
301215-41
D
L
L
17
RomaRomaROM
301208-81
L
L
D
18
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
3012110-91
L
L
D
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Women's Champions League standings, Roma sit 17th and Servette 13th.

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