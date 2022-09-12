WATCH: Rojo sees red for kicking rival in the head as ex-Man Utd defender is sent off in Boca Juniors vs River Plate Superclasico

- High boot leads to dismissal
- Boca hold on for the win
- Benedetto celebrated like Spider-Man
WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced Argentine defender, who is now captain at La Bombonera, was dismissed in the closing stages of a fiery derby date after kicking rival Nicolas De La Cruz in the head. The 32-year-old is accustomed to sparking controversy, having previously been caught on camera throwing punches and wielding a fire extinguisher during a tunnel bust-up, but saw his team-mates hold on against bitter foes to claim a 1-0 win.
Boca Juniors end the match with 10 men, a straight red card for captain Marcos Rojo. 🟥 pic.twitter.com/GchSrrMuFF— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 11, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dario Benedetto grabbed the only goal of the game for Boca against River, with the Argentina international striker breaking out his best Spider-Man impression after finding the target as he scaled the fences which prevent passionate supporters from flooding onto the pitch.
DARÍO BENEDETTO OPENS THE SCORING AND LA BOMBONERA IS FULL OF JOY! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D2KzTz3TIM— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 11, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR ROJO? Boca sit at the top of the table in Argentina, one point clear of River, and Rojo – who previously took in 112 appearances for Manchester United – will be hoping to add to a medal collection that includes FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League honours.