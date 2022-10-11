WATCH: Heartbreak for Rodri! Man City star's thunderbolt ruled out for handball following VAR review

Rodri's incredible, first-time strike against Copenhagen was disallowed for handball following a VAR review.

Rodri scored screamer for Man City

Ball hit Riyad Mahrez's hand in build-up

VAR overturned goal following review

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodri scored a thunderous goal after 11 minutes to give City the lead against Copenhagen on Tuesday, only for the VAR to disallow the strike after spotting a handball in the build-up from Mahrez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Further drama followed in the first half as City were awarded a penalty, with Mahrez failing to convert. Then, another VAR review saw Sergio Gomez shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODRI? Following the controversial decision to disallow the stunning strike, Rodri's wait for his first Champions League goal goes on. His side are all but qualified for the knockout stages, though, and merely need to beat Copenhagen to secure their spot.