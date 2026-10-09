Super Lig - Game Week 7 10 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Today's game between Rizespor and Fenerbahce will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Rizespor vs Fenerbahce is available to watch live in the USA via Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fenerbahce travel to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu in Rize for a Super Lig fixture that carries real weight in the context of the title race. Ismail Kartal's side head into the match sitting sixth in the table, looking to close the gap on the teams above them.

Rizespor, managed by Recep Ucar, sit ninth and will be eager to bank three points at home. They have shown they can hurt opponents on their own turf, and Fenerbahce will not be taking this trip lightly.

Fenerbahce arrive in decent shape. Their 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor in the Super Lig last month stands as the most emphatic statement of their attacking intent this season, and their Champions League campaign adds another layer of fixture congestion to manage.

Rizespor's recent form has been mixed. They drew 2-2 with Goztepe in their last league outing and have alternated between wins and defeats across their past five matches, which makes them a difficult side to predict at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Super Lig fixture live, read on.

How to watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.l-e





A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rizespor are managed by Recep Ucar, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away squad, and further squad details will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Rizespor have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Goztepe in the Super Lig, and they beat Eyupspor 2-0 away from home earlier in September. They have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Fenerbahce's last five matches have produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their standout result was an 8-0 victory over Eyupspor in the Super Lig on September 20, while they drew 1-1 with Roma in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that run came against Besiktas, who won 2-1. Across five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Fenerbahce as the home team in a Super Lig fixture on April 17, 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, Fenerbahce have won three, with one draw and one result in Rizespor's favour. Fenerbahce have scored 17 goals across those five games, conceding eight.

Standings

Fenerbahce sit sixth in the Super Lig, while Rizespor are ninth. Both clubs are in the middle section of the table, and a win here would give either side a meaningful push toward the top half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: