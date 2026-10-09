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Super Lig
team-logoRizespor
Caykur Didi Stadyumu
team-logoFenerbahce
Watch it on FuboWatch it on beIN SPORTS Connect
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Watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahce Super Lig soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Rizespor vs Fenerbahce
Rizespor
Fenerbahce
Super Lig

How to watch the Super Lig match between Rizespor and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 7
Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Today's game between Rizespor and Fenerbahce will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Rizespor vs Fenerbahce is available to watch live in the USA via Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

beIN SPORTS Connect

beIN SPORTS Connect

Click here

Fenerbahce travel to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu in Rize for a Super Lig fixture that carries real weight in the context of the title race. Ismail Kartal's side head into the match sitting sixth in the table, looking to close the gap on the teams above them.

Rizespor, managed by Recep Ucar, sit ninth and will be eager to bank three points at home. They have shown they can hurt opponents on their own turf, and Fenerbahce will not be taking this trip lightly.

Fenerbahce arrive in decent shape. Their 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor in the Super Lig last month stands as the most emphatic statement of their attacking intent this season, and their Champions League campaign adds another layer of fixture congestion to manage.

Rizespor's recent form has been mixed. They drew 2-2 with Goztepe in their last league outing and have alternated between wins and defeats across their past five matches, which makes them a difficult side to predict at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Super Lig fixture live, read on.

How to watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.l-e


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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rizespor vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Ucar

Rizespor are managed by Recep Ucar, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away squad, and further squad details will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

RIZ

RIZ - Form

SAM
L0-2
GAZ
W1-2
ALS
L0-1
EYU
W0-2
GOZ
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FB

FB - Form

BJK
L1-2
ROM
D1-1
GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Rizespor have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Goztepe in the Super Lig, and they beat Eyupspor 2-0 away from home earlier in September. They have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Fenerbahce's last five matches have produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their standout result was an 8-0 victory over Eyupspor in the Super Lig on September 20, while they drew 1-1 with Roma in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that run came against Besiktas, who won 2-1. Across five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RizesporDrawFenerbahce
0
1
4
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
2
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
2
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
5
FT
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
2
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
0
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
5
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
1
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
FT
7Goals Scored18
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Fenerbahce as the home team in a Super Lig fixture on April 17, 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, Fenerbahce have won three, with one draw and one result in Rizespor's favour. Fenerbahce have scored 17 goals across those five games, conceding eight.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
74211411+314
D
L
W
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
6411157+813
W
W
D
W
L
3
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
6402147+712
L
W
W
W
L
4
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
640274+312
W
L
W
W
W
5
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
632186+211
W
D
W
L
W
6
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
725086+211
D
D
W
D
D
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
6312166+1010
W
D
L
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
6312135+810
W
L
W
L
W
9
RizesporRizesporRIZ
631276+110
D
W
L
W
L
10
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
62227708
L
D
W
L
W
11
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
62131312+17
L
W
W
L
L
12
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
62131011-17
W
L
L
D
L
13
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
6213513-87
L
L
L
D
W
14
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
6213311-87
W
L
W
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
611448-44
D
W
L
L
L
16
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
W
17
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
60331115-43
D
D
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
6105216-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Fenerbahce sit sixth in the Super Lig, while Rizespor are ninth. Both clubs are in the middle section of the table, and a win here would give either side a meaningful push toward the top half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rizespor vs Fenerbahce today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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