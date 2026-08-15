Liga Portugal - Game Week 2 15 Aug 2026 - 15:30 Estadio dos Arcos

Today's game between Rio Ave and FC Porto will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Rio Ave vs FC Porto is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Porto travel to the Estadio dos Arcos in Vila do Conde to face Rio Ave in a Liga Portugal fixture that sees the table leaders take on a side still searching for their footing this season.

Porto arrive under new head coach Francesco Farioli having already collected maximum points from their opening league match. A 2-0 win over Alverca on August 9 provided a confident start to the domestic campaign, and the Dragons also claimed the Super Cup earlier in pre-season with a 1-0 victory over Torreense.

Rio Ave, managed by Sotiris Sylaidopoulos, opened their Liga Portugal season with a 1-0 defeat to Gil Vicente. The hosts will be eager to bounce back at home and give their fans something to cheer about after a difficult start.

Porto come into this match in strong form across competitions, winning four of their last five outings. Their squad depth and quality make them heavy favourites to take all three points on the road.

For Rio Ave, this is a chance to prove their pre-season preparation was not wasted. A pair of friendly wins and a draw against Al Ahli suggest there is some quality in the squad, though the step up to a Porto test is significant.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Rio Ave vs FC Porto, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Rio Ave vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rio Ave head coach Sotirios Sylaidopoulos will be without Ryan Guilherme and Jalen Blesa through injury, while Andreas-Richardos Ntoi is suspended. The projected XI includes Ennio van der Gouw in goal, with a back line of Gustavo Mancha, Francisco Petrasso, Giorgos Liavas, and Nelson Abbey. Tamas Nikitscher and Diogo Bezerra are expected in midfield, alongside Roland Galcik, Tobias Medina, and Diogo Nascimento, with Tamble Monteiro leading the attack.

FC Porto coach Francesco Farioli faces a longer injury list, with Samuel Aghehowa, Vasco Sousa, Claudio Ramos, Oskar Pietuszewski, and Alberto Costa all sidelined. Porto's projected XI sees Diogo Costa start in goal, with Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes, Jan Bednarek, and Zaidu Sanusi across the back four. Victor Froholdt and Alan Varela are set for midfield, with Gabriel Veiga supporting Andre Silva and William Gomes. Pepe completes the projected lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Rio Ave have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Liga Portugal defeat to Gil Vicente on August 9. Earlier in pre-season, they beat Portimonense 3-0 and Arouca 2-1 in friendlies, though they drew 2-2 with Al Ahli and drew 1-1 with Casa Pia in their final Liga Portugal match of last season. Across those five games, Rio Ave scored seven goals and conceded five.

FC Porto have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 1-0 friendly loss to Gil Vicente on July 22. Their most recent fixture was a 2-0 Liga Portugal win over Alverca on August 9. They also beat Aston Villa 2-1 in a pre-season friendly and claimed a 1-0 Super Cup victory over Torreense on August 1. Porto scored six goals and conceded two across those five outings, keeping two clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for FC Porto at home in Liga Portugal on February 22, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Porto have won three, with one draw and one Rio Ave win recorded. In September 2025, Porto won 3-0 at the Estadio dos Arcos, while an earlier visit in February 2025 ended 2-2. Porto have scored eight goals in these five meetings, conceding three.

Standings

In the current Liga Portugal standings, FC Porto sit top of the table in first place, while Rio Ave are positioned 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rio Ave vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: