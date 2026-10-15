Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Skonto Stadium

Today's game between Riga FC and Kairat Almaty will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Riga FC vs Kairat Almaty will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Riga FC host Kairat Almaty at Skonto Stadium in Riga in a UEFA Conference League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

Riga FC arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five Virsliga matches. Adrian Gula's side have been grinding out results on the road, taking wins at FK Tukums 2000, FK Jelgava, and SK Super Nova in recent weeks.

Kairat Almaty, Kazakhstan's most storied club, travel to Latvia under coach Rafael Urazbakhtin with mixed recent form in the Kazakhstan Premier League. The Almaty side have shown they can hurt opponents, but back-to-back league defeats to FC Astana and Tobol Kostanay will have raised questions ahead of this European test.

Both clubs sit first in the Conference League table, which gives this fixture an added edge. A win here could prove decisive in determining who progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Riga FC vs Kairat Almaty live.

How to watch Riga FC vs Kairat Almaty with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Riga FC are managed by Adrian Gula, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Kairat Almaty head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin also has no confirmed team news on record at this stage. Check back for the latest squad updates ahead of the match.

Form

Riga FC have been in excellent form, winning four and drawing one of their last five Virsliga matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win away at FK Tukums 2000 on October 10, with the side also claiming a 1-0 victory at FK Jelgava in September. Across those five matches, Riga FC scored five goals and conceded just two, keeping clean sheets in three of them.

Kairat Almaty have won three and lost two of their last five Kazakhstan Premier League games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Zhetysu Taldykorgan on October 10, though they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Tobol Kostanay in September. Across their last five, Kairat scored seven goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Riga FC and Kairat Almaty.

Standings

In the Conference League table, both Riga FC and Kairat Almaty currently sit in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Riga FC vs Kairat Almaty today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: