Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Roazhon Park

Today's game between Rennes and OFI Crete will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Rennes vs OFI Crete is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rennes host OFI Crete at Roazhon Park in a Europa League group stage fixture, with both clubs looking to improve their standings in the competition.

Franck Haise's side come into the match off the back of a strong domestic result, having beaten Auxerre 4-1 in Ligue 1 on October 11. That win will have done plenty for confidence after back-to-back defeats to Laval and Lyon earlier in the autumn.

OFI Crete arrive in Rennes having endured a difficult run of results. A 3-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Super League last weekend was their most recent outing, and Christos Kontis will be looking for a response on the European stage.

The Greek side do carry some continental pedigree into this fixture. Their 2-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League in September showed they are capable of competing at this level.

In the Europa League table, Rennes sit in 17th while OFI Crete occupy 8th, making this a fixture with real implications for both clubs' hopes of progressing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rennes vs OFI Crete live.

How to watch Rennes vs OFI Crete with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rennes head coach Franck Haise has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

OFI Crete manager Christos Kontis is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no confirmed absences or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Rennes have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on October 11, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Laval in a friendly. Earlier in the run, they lost 4-0 to Lyon in the league before drawing 0-0 with Sturm Graz in the Europa League and beating Marseille 1-0.

OFI Crete have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to AEK Athens in the Super League, but before that they drew 2-2 with Asteras Tripolis. Their Europa League form offers some encouragement, with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim standing out as a clear positive in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Rennes and OFI Crete is available for this fixture. This appears to be a rare meeting between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Rennes currently sit in 17th place while OFI Crete are in 8th. That gap in the standings means OFI Crete hold a positional advantage in the competition, giving this fixture added weight for the French side as they look to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rennes vs OFI Crete today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: