Serie A - Game Week 28 19 Sept 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Remo and Santos FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Remo vs Santos FC is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Remo host Santos FC at home in a Serie A fixture that carries very different implications for each side. The hosts are rooted in the relegation zone, while Santos arrive carrying genuine momentum from a strong recent run.

Leo Conde's Remo have lost four of their last five league matches and sit 19th in the table. They are running out of time and opportunities to drag themselves clear of trouble, and a home game against an in-form Santos side presents a stern test.

Santos have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and arrive in 10th place. Cuca's side have shown they can compete without Neymar, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury, and the recent arrival of Philippe Coutinho has added another creative dimension to their attack.

Coutinho joined on a deal until the end of the season, with Neymar playing a central role in persuading his long-time Brazil team-mate to move to Vila Belmiro. The 34-year-old previously left Vasco da Gama citing severe mental exhaustion and hostility from supporters, and has spoken openly about his reasons for choosing Santos as his next step.

Santos do arrive with a note of caution. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Atletico MG on September 16, ending a run of four straight wins. How Cuca's squad responds to that setback will be worth watching.

For Remo, this is a fixture they simply cannot afford to lose. Three consecutive defeats have left them cut adrift, and a result against Santos would provide a vital lifeline in their fight to stay up.

Read on for full details on how to watch Remo vs Santos FC live, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Remo vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leo Conde has not confirmed a projected XI for Remo ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cuca has also yet to name his lineup for Santos. Neymar remains ruled out for up to eight weeks with a muscle injury, but no additional injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side. Philippe Coutinho is available after completing his move to the club earlier this week.

Form

Remo have lost four and drawn one of their last five Serie A matches, with no wins recorded in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home defeat to Bahia on September 14, and they also lost 1-0 to Flamengo on September 6. Across the five matches, Remo scored six goals and conceded seven, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Internacional in August.

Santos have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 Copa Sudamericana loss to Atletico MG on September 16, which followed a 2-1 Serie A win over Cruzeiro on September 13. Santos scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Cup competition on August 5, 2026, when Remo hosted Santos and lost 1-0. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 in the reverse Cup fixture on August 2. Across the last four recorded head-to-head meetings, Santos hold the stronger record with two wins to Remo's none, alongside two draws.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Remo sit 19th while Santos FC are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Remo vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: