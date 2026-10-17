Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and Toronto FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular season match, playoff fixture, and Leagues Cup game is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate purchase required.

Red Bull New York host Toronto FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with playoff implications hanging over one side and a salvage mission defining the other.

Michael Bradley's Red Bulls sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and remain in the hunt for a postseason place. Three wins from their last five MLS matches give New York a platform to build on, and home advantage at Sports Illustrated Stadium adds weight to their case.

Toronto FC arrive in New Jersey in far more difficult circumstances. Robin Fraser's side have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches, and their position deep in the Eastern Conference standings leaves them with little margin for error as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

The Red Bulls head into this match with momentum. A 4-1 win over San Diego FC earlier in October demonstrated their capacity to produce convincing results, and Bradley will want his side to carry that form into this home fixture.

Toronto's most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Orlando City, a result that at least halted a run of three straight defeats. Fraser's squad have struggled for defensive consistency across this stretch, conceding freely in multiple outings.

This is a fixture that means very different things to each club. New York need the points to protect their playoff position; Toronto need them to keep any faint postseason hopes alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Bradley has not confirmed a lineup for the Red Bulls ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension news listed for the away squad. Any changes to personnel will be reflected as the match approaches.

Form

Red Bull New York have recorded three wins and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to DC United on October 14, following an impressive 4-1 victory over San Diego FC earlier in the month. New York also claimed wins over New York City FC and Columbus Crew during this run, both by a 1-0 scoreline, while a 0-3 defeat to St. Louis City represents the heaviest setback of the period.

Toronto FC have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Orlando City on October 14. Earlier in the run, Toronto beat CF Montreal 2-1 but suffered losses to Nashville SC, St. Louis City, and Orlando City, conceding freely across all three defeats.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 when Toronto FC hosted Red Bull New York in MLS play in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, the sides have been closely matched, with New York claiming one outright win, a 2-1 victory in March 2025, and Toronto winning once, a 4-1 result in October 2024. Two further meetings ended level, including a 0-0 draw in the Leagues Cup in July 2024.

Standings

Red Bull New York sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, placing them inside the playoff picture with ground still to defend. Toronto FC are eleventh in the East, a position that leaves them on the outside of the postseason places and in need of points to keep any slim hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: