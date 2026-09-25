Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and St. Louis City will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts.

Red Bull New York host St. Louis City at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer fixture with contrasting implications for both clubs as the 2026 regular season enters its final stretch.

Michael Bradley's side come into this match having strung together back-to-back wins. A 1-0 victory over New York City FC in the Hudson River Derby on September 18 gave the Red Bulls a timely boost, following a 1-0 win at Columbus Crew earlier in the month. The positive results represent a sharp upturn after a difficult mid-season run.

St. Louis City arrive in New Jersey as one of the form teams in the Western Conference. Yoann Damet's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-2 MLS victory over Minnesota United and a 3-0 US Open Cup win over Colorado Rapids. That kind of momentum is difficult to stop.

The Red Bulls sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, still within reach of the playoff positions but with little room for further slip-ups. St. Louis occupy third place in the West, where a strong finish could secure home advantage in the postseason.

This is a fixture between a team chasing form and a team that has already found it. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Bradley has not confirmed a starting lineup or released squad details ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Red Bulls, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Yoann Damet has similarly not confirmed a projected XI for St. Louis City. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors at this stage, and the latest team news will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Red Bull New York head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over New York City FC on September 18, which followed a 1-0 victory at Columbus Crew. Prior to that run of wins, the Red Bulls lost 2-0 to Los Angeles FC and were beaten 1-3 by Philadelphia Union. Bradley's side have scored three goals and conceded six across those five outings.

St. Louis City arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-1 MLS win over Toronto FC on September 20, and they also beat Minnesota United 4-2 and Colorado Rapids 3-0 in the US Open Cup. Damet's side have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across that five-match run, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Red Bull New York and St. Louis City.

Standings

Red Bull New York sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, placing them on the fringes of the playoff picture with ground still to make up. St. Louis City occupy third place in the Western Conference, where they are well-positioned to secure a postseason berth and potentially home advantage in the early rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: