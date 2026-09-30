Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 30 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and St. Louis City will kick off at Sep 30, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts.

Red Bull New York host St. Louis City at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with different stakes for each side as the 2026 campaign enters its final stretch.

Michael Bradley's Red Bulls have steadied themselves after a difficult mid-season run. Back-to-back wins over Columbus Crew and New York City FC in the Hudson River Derby have pulled them back into contention, but their margin for error is thin with the playoff picture tightening in the East.

St. Louis City arrive as one of the form teams in the Western Conference. Yoann Damet's side have been difficult to stop in recent weeks, combining strong MLS results with a deep run in the US Open Cup, and they carry genuine momentum into this road trip.

For the Red Bulls, this is a must-not-lose occasion. A defeat could effectively end their postseason hopes. For St. Louis, a win would reinforce their position among the West's leading clubs with home advantage in the playoffs still within reach.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Bradley has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Red Bulls, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Yoann Damet has similarly not named a projected XI for St. Louis City. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors at this stage, with the latest team news to follow as the match approaches.

Form

Red Bull New York head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over New York City FC on September 18, which followed a 1-0 victory at Columbus Crew. Prior to that run, Bradley's side lost 2-0 to Los Angeles FC and were beaten 3-1 by Philadelphia Union. Across those five outings, the Red Bulls have scored three goals and conceded six.

St. Louis City arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, without a defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-1 MLS win over Toronto FC on September 20, and they also beat Minnesota United 4-2 and Colorado Rapids 3-0 in the US Open Cup. Damet's side have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across that run, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Red Bull New York and St. Louis City.

Standings

Red Bull New York sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, placing them on the fringes of the playoff picture with ground still to make up. St. Louis City occupy fifth place in the Western Conference, where a strong finish could secure a postseason berth and potentially home advantage in the early rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: