Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and San Diego FC will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York Red Bulls vs San Diego FC will be streamed live on Apple TV. The match is part of MLS's exclusive broadcasting arrangement with Apple, meaning every game across the regular season, Leagues Cup, and playoffs is available through a standard Apple TV+ subscription with no separate season pass required.

New York Red Bulls host San Diego FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture. Michael Bradley's side look to arrest a run of mixed results on home turf, while Mikey Varas brings his San Diego squad east looking to steady their own form.

The Red Bulls sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. They have shown they can beat good sides but have also been undone by some heavy defeats, and their recent record makes this a must-win situation if they are to push back into playoff contention.

San Diego FC arrive in New Jersey placed twelfth in the Western Conference, a standing that tells its own story of a difficult stretch. Three defeats in their last five outings have put pressure on Varas to find a response, and a road result here would go some way to steadying the ship.

Both clubs come into this match having conceded freely in recent weeks, which sets up the prospect of an open, competitive contest at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New York Red Bulls vs San Diego FC live.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls are managed by Michael Bradley, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Check back for the latest on both squads as the fixture approaches.

Form

New York Red Bulls have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five MLS matches, scoring three goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to St. Louis City on September 30. Before that, they posted back-to-back wins over New York City FC and Columbus Crew, both by a 1-0 scoreline, showing they can grind out results when the defensive unit holds firm. A 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC and a goalless draw with Seattle Sounders FC round out the five-match sample.

San Diego FC have taken one draw and suffered three defeats in their last five league games, with one additional draw giving them a record of zero wins, two draws, and three losses. They drew 3-3 with Austin FC on September 27 in their most recent fixture after a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami CF the week before. A 5-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union on September 14 stands as the low point of that run, and San Diego have scored six goals while conceding thirteen across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between New York Red Bulls and San Diego FC. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point between the two clubs in this dataset.

Standings

New York Red Bulls are eighth in the Eastern Conference, placing them on the fringe of the playoff positions in a tightly contested race. San Diego FC sit twelfth in the Western Conference, leaving them with ground to make up if they are to feature in the postseason picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: