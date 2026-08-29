Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and Philadelphia Union will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Red Bull New York vs Philadelphia Union is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate purchase required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Red Bull New York host Philadelphia Union at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with Eastern Conference playoff implications for both sides.

Michael Bradley's Red Bulls arrive in poor form. Three defeats from their last four MLS matches have left New York sitting eighth in the East, defending a playoff spot rather than building on one. A home result is not just desirable — it is close to necessary.

Philadelphia come in carrying momentum from a strong domestic run but also the residual noise from a turbulent week. The Union drew 2-2 with Inter Miami on August 19 in a match that descended into controversy, with Lionel Messi subsequently fined by MLS for striking Quinn Sullivan and a red card shown to 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan later overturned by an independent review panel.

Ryan Richter's side showed what they are capable of in MLS action just days earlier, winning 2-3 at New York City FC on August 16. That result underlined the quality Philadelphia possess when they are focused and settled. Whether the fallout from the Inter Miami game has disrupted that focus remains to be seen.

The Red Bulls did secure a notable piece of business off the pitch this week. Striker Julian Hall, 18, signed a four-year contract extension that could keep him at the club until 2030. The teenager has scored 12 goals for New York and had attracted long-term interest from European clubs, making the deal a significant statement of intent from the organization.

Philadelphia sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, five places below their hosts, and need wins to push into the playoff picture. New York's home ground gives Bradley's squad the platform — but the Union will arrive with plenty of their own motivation.

For full details on how to watch Red Bull New York vs Philadelphia Union live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Red Bull New York head coach Michael Bradley has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Philadelphia Union manager Ryan Richter has similarly not released a confirmed squad list or projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been provided for the visitors at this stage. Updates will be reflected here as they become available.

Form

Red Bull New York have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire FC on August 22, which ended a run of back-to-back losses to Nashville SC (0-1) and Atlanta United (2-1). New York's only win across this stretch came against Orlando City on August 1, a 3-2 victory. They also lost 0-2 to Charlotte FC. The Red Bulls have scored just five goals across the five matches and conceded seven.

Philadelphia Union carry two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 MLS draw with Austin FC on August 23, following a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on August 19. Before that, the Union beat New York City FC 2-3 away in MLS on August 16. They also won 3-1 against Necaxa in the Leagues Cup and suffered a 0-2 defeat to Santos Laguna in the same competition. Philadelphia scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on July 22, 2026, when Philadelphia Union beat Red Bull New York 3-1 at home. Before that, New York won 1-0 at home against Philadelphia in MLS on August 16, 2025, while Philadelphia won 3-2 at home in the US Open Cup two days earlier on August 14, 2025. Philadelphia also claimed a 2-0 home win in MLS on July 12, 2025, and New York lost 0-2 at home in MLS on August 31, 2024. Across the last five meetings, Philadelphia hold three wins to New York's one, with no draws recorded.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Red Bull New York currently sit eighth while Philadelphia Union are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: