Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and Nashville SC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Red Bull New York vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds the exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as standard within an Apple TV subscription, with no separate Season Pass required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nashville SC travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey to face Red Bull New York in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications at both ends of the Eastern Conference table.

Nashville arrive as the conference's top side, and they are playing like it. BJ Callaghan's team dismantled Inter Miami 4-1 last weekend in a performance that announced their Supporters' Shield credentials loudly. The Boys in Gold are well drilled, hard to break down, and capable of hurting anyone on their day.

The Red Bulls, by contrast, are in a more complicated place. Michael Bradley's side had a strong start to the season, but the wheels have come off in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last four MLS outings have exposed a defensive frailty that Bradley will need to address.

New York did beat Orlando City 3-2 earlier in August, which showed they can score goals and compete on their best days. But the losses to Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union suggest the squad lacks the consistency to trouble a Nashville side that is firing on all cylinders.

The standings tell the story plainly. Nashville sit first in the East. New York are eighth, trying to protect a playoff position rather than chase one. The gap in momentum between these two clubs is significant.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull New York vs Nashville SC live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Red Bull New York head coach Michael Bradley has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nashville SC manager BJ Callaghan has similarly not released a confirmed squad list or projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Red Bull New York have recorded two wins, two losses, and one additional defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home loss to Atlanta United on August 15, which followed a 3-2 win over Orlando City on August 1. New York also lost 0-2 to Charlotte FC and 3-1 to Philadelphia Union during this run, with a 2-1 away win at Sporting Kansas City their other positive result. The Red Bulls have shown they can produce going forward but have been too open at the back.

Nashville have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 MLS win over Inter Miami on August 16, a result that followed a 2-1 Leagues Cup defeat to Monterrey on August 13. Nashville also beat Atletico de San Luis 4-1 in the Leagues Cup and drew 2-2 with DC United in MLS. They have scored eight goals across their last three matches, suggesting their attack is in sharp form.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 15, 2025, when Nashville SC beat Red Bull New York 2-1 at home. Before that, New York won 2-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on March 2, 2025. The two sides drew 0-0 in both their 2024 MLS meetings, in June and February respectively. Nashville's solitary win in the last five head-to-head fixtures came in October 2023, when they won 1-0 at home. Across the five meetings, each side has claimed one outright win, with three matches ending level or in New York's favor.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Red Bull New York are in eighth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: