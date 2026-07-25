Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and Charlotte FC will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Red Bull New York host Charlotte FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with real implications for both clubs in the standings.

Michael Bradley's side head into this one carrying the weight of a difficult result. New York were beaten 3-1 by Philadelphia Union in their most recent outing, a setback that will have stung a team that had been building momentum through the spring.

Charlotte arrive in better shape. Dean Smith's side drew 2-2 with Atlanta United in their last match and have been one of the more consistent sides in the Eastern Conference over recent weeks, picking up wins against New England Revolution and Toronto FC earlier in the campaign.

The head-to-head history between these two clubs adds a sharp edge to proceedings. Charlotte handed New York a 6-1 defeat earlier this season — a result that will not have been forgotten in the Red Bulls' dressing room.

Both clubs are separated by a single position in the Eastern Conference table, which means three points here could shift the picture in the top half of the conference. New York will be desperate to respond at home; Charlotte will back themselves to make it difficult.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC live — including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Bradley has not confirmed a probable lineup for Red Bull New York ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith is similarly without confirmed team news for Charlotte FC. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and the projected XI has not yet been released. Squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Red Bull New York have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to Philadelphia Union on July 22. Before that, New York won 1-2 at Sporting Kansas City and beat Columbus Crew 3-2, showing they are capable of producing results on the road and at home. They drew 1-1 with New York City FC during this run and also beat Chicago Fire 1-3. New York have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Charlotte FC have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent fixture ended 2-2 against Atlanta United on July 22. Charlotte also beat New England Revolution 1-0 and claimed a 3-1 win over Toronto FC during this run. Their only defeat came against New York City FC, a 0-1 loss. Charlotte have scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in MLS on March 21, 2026, when Charlotte FC won 6-1 at home against Red Bull New York — a result that stands as the most emphatic in recent encounters between the clubs. Before that, Charlotte also won 1-0 at home in August 2025. Red Bull New York's wins in this sequence came at Sports Illustrated Stadium, including a 4-2 victory in May 2025 and a 3-1 win in May 2024. Across the last five meetings, Charlotte hold three wins to New York's two, with one draw also on the record.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC sit seventh while Red Bull New York are eighth, separated by a single position ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: