Copa Sudamericana - 1/16 29 Jul 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Sporting Cristal will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull Bragantino vs Sporting Cristal are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Red Bull Bragantino host Sporting Cristal in the Copa Sudamericana Group H, with both clubs returning to continental action after their goalless first-leg draw on July 23.

Vagner Mancini's side sit second in Group H and carry the advantage of home support into this second meeting. Bragantino have been one of the more consistent Brazilian sides in continental competition this season, and their record across all competitions reflects a squad that has managed a demanding schedule with discipline.

The Brazilians drew 0-0 with Coritiba in their most recent Serie A outing on July 26, extending an unbeaten run that stretches back across five matches. Goals have not always flowed freely in that spell, but results have been collected, and Mancini will be targeting a more decisive performance on home soil.

Sporting Cristal arrive in Brazil with their Copa Sudamericana ambitions still intact, but their domestic form has been a concern. Roberto Mosquera's side lost 2-1 to FBC Melgar in the Peruvian Primera Division on July 26, their third defeat in five matches across all competitions. Consistency has been hard to find.

Cristal's best result in recent weeks was a 1-0 win over Deportivo Garcilaso on July 17, but that sits alongside defeats to Cienciano and Cerro Porteno that underline the challenge Mosquera faces in maintaining focus across two competitions.

With group progression at stake, this fixture carries real weight for both clubs. Bragantino will look to press their home advantage, while Cristal must find a performance that their recent results have not consistently suggested they are capable of.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Sporting Cristal, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Sporting Cristal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vagner Mancini has not released a probable lineup for Red Bull Bragantino ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently confirmed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Roberto Mosquera is similarly yet to confirm a projected XI for Sporting Cristal, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the away squad at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Red Bull Bragantino are unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Serie A draw with Coritiba on July 26, while a 0-0 Copa Sudamericana draw with Sporting Cristal on July 23 preceded that. They drew 1-1 with Fluminense in the league and beat Internacional 3-1 and Carabobo FC 2-0 in earlier fixtures. Bragantino have scored six goals and conceded two across that five-match run.

Sporting Cristal have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to FBC Melgar in the Primera Division on July 26. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana and beat Deportivo Garcilaso 1-0 in the league. Defeats to Cienciano and Cerro Porteno complete the run, with Cristal conceding seven goals and scoring four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided dataset is their Copa Sudamericana Group H fixture on July 23, 2026, when Sporting Cristal hosted Red Bull Bragantino and the match ended 0-0. That result is the direct context for this second group-stage encounter between the Peruvian and Brazilian sides.

Standings

Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 River Plate RIV 6 4 2 0 9 3 +6 14 W D W W W 2 Red Bull Bragantino BGT 6 3 1 2 12 5 +7 10 W D W L W 3 Carabobo FC CBF 6 3 0 3 6 5 +1 9 L W L W L 4 Blooming BLO 6 0 1 5 3 17 -14 1 L L L L L Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group H, Red Bull Bragantino currently sit second. Sporting Cristal's group position is not listed in the available standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Sporting Cristal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: