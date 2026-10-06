Serie A - Game Week 29 7 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Mirassol will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull Bragantino vs Mirassol are listed below.

Red Bull Bragantino host Mirassol in a Serie A fixture with real consequences for both clubs at the wrong end of the table.

Vagner Mancini's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up just one point from their last three league matches. A run of four defeats in five Serie A games has left Bragantino in a difficult position, and home form will need to improve if they are to move clear of trouble.

Mirassol arrive in reasonable shape by comparison. Rafael Guanaes has his side showing signs of solidity, with two wins and two draws from their last five Serie A outings. They have not lost since early September.

The head-to-head record between these sides is tight, with meetings across multiple competitions this year producing close, competitive football. Mirassol have won the most recent encounter between the two clubs.

Both sides are in the bottom half of the Serie A table, and the gap between them makes this a match neither can afford to lose. Three points would shift the mood considerably at whichever club takes them.

Read on for all the information you need on how to watch this match live.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Red Bull Bragantino are managed by Vagner Mancini, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Mirassol are led by Rafael Guanaes, and similarly, no lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided when available.

Form

Red Bull Bragantino head into this fixture having lost four of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Atletico MG, and they also fell 2-1 to Flamengo earlier in September. Their only point in that run came from a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ. Across those five matches, Bragantino scored seven goals and conceded eight, a return that reflects both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Mirassol arrive with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win over Botafogo RJ, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory at Coritiba during that stretch. Their only defeat came against Flamengo, a 2-0 loss in early September. Mirassol scored six goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Cup fixture in May 2026, when Mirassol won 2-1 at home. Across the last five encounters, Mirassol hold the edge with two wins to Bragantino's one, with two draws. The sides have met across Serie A, Cup, and Paulista A1 competition this year, with Bragantino's only win coming in the Serie A fixture at Mirassol's ground in April 2026.

Standings

Red Bull Bragantino sit 11th in the Serie A table, while Mirassol are placed 15th. Both clubs are in the bottom half of the division, and a win for either side would provide a meaningful lift in their efforts to move away from the relegation picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: