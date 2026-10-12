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Serie A
team-logoRed Bull Bragantino
team-logoCruzeiro
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Watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro
Red Bull Bragantino
Cruzeiro
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Red Bull Bragantino and Cruzeiro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 30

Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Cruzeiro will kick off at Oct 12, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro are listed below.

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Premiere

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Red Bull Bragantino host Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture that carries weight at both ends of the table, with the two sides sitting in contrasting positions as the Brazilian season heads toward its final stretch.

Vagner Mancini's Bragantino have had a difficult run of it in recent weeks. Four defeats in five Serie A matches have left the home side in the bottom half of the table, and pressure is mounting on a squad that has struggled to find any consistency.

Cruzeiro arrive in considerably better shape. Artur Jorge has his side sitting sixth in the division, and their recent form reflects a team with genuine ambitions of pushing into the continental qualification places.

The away side head into this match off the back of a strong result against Sao Paulo, which adds further momentum to a squad that has won three of their last five across all competitions. Bragantino's home form will need to be sharper than it has been if they are to stop a Cruzeiro side that has been scoring freely.

This is the kind of fixture where league positions tell a clear story. One side is fighting to pull clear of trouble, the other is looking upward. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro lineups

4-2-3-1
Red Bull Bragantino crest
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
Formation
Cruzeiro crest
Cruzeiro
CRU
4-2-3-1
team-logoTiago Volpiteam-logoR. Augustoteam-logoG. Marquesteam-logoG. Rodriguezteam-logoJuninho Capixabateam-logoFabinhoteam-logoRamiresteam-logoW. Yanteam-logoFernandoteam-logoL. Barbosateam-logoE. Sashateam-logoO. Costateam-logoJ. Jesusteam-logoG. Rojasteam-logoWilliamteam-logoJ. Marceloteam-logoK. ArroyoM. PereiraM. Pereirateam-logoGersonteam-logoF. Moraisteam-logoZe Lucasteam-logoKaio Jorge
Cruzeiro crest
Cruzeiro
CRU
4-2-3-1
Red Bull Bragantino

Starting XI

Cruzeiro

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Mancini
  • A. Jorge

Vagner Mancini has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Bragantino squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Cruzeiro, Artur Jorge has similarly kept his selections close. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

BGT

BGT - Form

BAH
L2-3
BRJ
D1-1
FLA
L2-1
CAM
L1-0
MIR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CRU

CRU - Form

CAM
L2-1
APR
W3-1
SAN
L2-1
VIT
W1-3
SAP
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Red Bull Bragantino head into this fixture with one draw and four losses from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Mirassol, and they also fell 1-0 to Atletico MG earlier in October. Their only other point in that run came from a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ. Bragantino have struggled at both ends of the pitch across those five games.

Cruzeiro carry strong momentum into this match, winning three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent Serie A outing produced a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo, and they also claimed a 1-3 victory away at Vitoria in September. Their only defeats in that run came against Santos FC and Atletico MG in cup competition. Cruzeiro scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Red Bull BragantinoDrawCruzeiro
1
2
2
Serie A
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
2
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
1
FT
Serie A
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
2
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
1
FT
Serie A
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
1
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
1
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
FT
Serie A
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
1
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Serie A fixture in April 2026, when Cruzeiro won 2-1 at home. Across the last five encounters, Cruzeiro hold the stronger record with two wins compared to one for Bragantino, with two draws. Bragantino's only victory in that run came in a Serie A home fixture in April 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
3019745825+3364
W
D
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
3018935222+3063
W
W
D
W
D
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
3015874935+1453
W
D
W
D
L
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
3014974837+1151
L
W
W
L
W
5
BahiaBahiaBAH
30131074436+849
W
L
L
W
W
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
30146104644+248
L
W
W
L
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
3013894135+647
W
D
W
D
W
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
30119104645+142
L
D
W
W
W
9
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
30117123835+340
W
D
L
L
D
10
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
30116133535039
W
L
L
W
L
11
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
30109113848-1039
D
L
L
D
L
12
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
30106143344-1136
L
W
L
D
W
13
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
3099124348-536
D
L
L
W
D
14
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2998123642-635
D
W
W
W
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
3089133444-1033
L
D
W
D
W
16
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
3088143138-732
L
L
L
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
30711123338-532
D
W
L
W
L
18
GremioGremioGRE
30710133240-831
D
D
D
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
30510153348-1525
D
D
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2939173061-3118
L
L
D
L
W
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

Bragantino sit 11th in Serie A, placing them in the bottom half and within range of the relegation picture, while Cruzeiro are sixth, firmly in contention for a continental qualification spot. The gap between the two sides gives this fixture real stakes for both clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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