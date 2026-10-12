Serie A - Game Week 30 12 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Cruzeiro will kick off at Oct 12, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro are listed below.

Red Bull Bragantino host Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture that carries weight at both ends of the table, with the two sides sitting in contrasting positions as the Brazilian season heads toward its final stretch.

Vagner Mancini's Bragantino have had a difficult run of it in recent weeks. Four defeats in five Serie A matches have left the home side in the bottom half of the table, and pressure is mounting on a squad that has struggled to find any consistency.

Cruzeiro arrive in considerably better shape. Artur Jorge has his side sitting sixth in the division, and their recent form reflects a team with genuine ambitions of pushing into the continental qualification places.

The away side head into this match off the back of a strong result against Sao Paulo, which adds further momentum to a squad that has won three of their last five across all competitions. Bragantino's home form will need to be sharper than it has been if they are to stop a Cruzeiro side that has been scoring freely.

This is the kind of fixture where league positions tell a clear story. One side is fighting to pull clear of trouble, the other is looking upward. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vagner Mancini has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Bragantino squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Cruzeiro, Artur Jorge has similarly kept his selections close. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Red Bull Bragantino head into this fixture with one draw and four losses from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Mirassol, and they also fell 1-0 to Atletico MG earlier in October. Their only other point in that run came from a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ. Bragantino have struggled at both ends of the pitch across those five games.

Cruzeiro carry strong momentum into this match, winning three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent Serie A outing produced a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo, and they also claimed a 1-3 victory away at Vitoria in September. Their only defeats in that run came against Santos FC and Atletico MG in cup competition. Cruzeiro scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Serie A fixture in April 2026, when Cruzeiro won 2-1 at home. Across the last five encounters, Cruzeiro hold the stronger record with two wins compared to one for Bragantino, with two draws. Bragantino's only victory in that run came in a Serie A home fixture in April 2025.

Standings

Bragantino sit 11th in Serie A, placing them in the bottom half and within range of the relegation picture, while Cruzeiro are sixth, firmly in contention for a continental qualification spot. The gap between the two sides gives this fixture real stakes for both clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: