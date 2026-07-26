Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Coritiba will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 5:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are confirmed as the broadcasters for this Serie A fixture.

Red Bull Bragantino host Coritiba in a Serie A fixture that brings together two sides at very different points in their respective seasons.

Vagner Mancini's Bragantino come into this match in solid form across multiple competitions. Three wins from their last five outings, including a 3-1 victory over Internacional and a 3-0 away result at Vasco da Gama, point to a side with genuine attacking momentum. A 0-0 draw with Sporting Cristal in the Copa Sudamericana on July 23 is the most recent entry on their record, capping a busy schedule across two competitions.

Coritiba arrive under Fernando Seabra with form that has been difficult to read. Back-to-back wins over Bahia and Santos earlier in the season gave the away side a foothold in the table, but a 1-3 defeat at Palmeiras on July 22 brought them sharply back to earth. That result leaves Coritiba sitting tenth in the Serie A standings, with work still to do.

Bragantino's dual-competition schedule has tested their squad depth, but Mancini's men have largely delivered. Their ability to score freely in recent weeks makes them a threat at home, and Coritiba will need to defend with more discipline than they showed against Palmeiras.

Seabra's side have shown they can score goals — three against Bahia and three against Santos are evidence of that — but their defensive record across recent matches raises questions ahead of a trip to face a confident home side.

Read on for full details on where to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vagner Mancini's Red Bull Bragantino have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fernando Seabra has similarly not confirmed a projected XI for Coritiba, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Form

Red Bull Bragantino have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Sporting Cristal in the Copa Sudamericana on July 23. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Fluminense in Serie A before beating Internacional 3-1 and Carabobo FC 2-0. A 3-0 away win at Vasco da Gama completes the five-match run, with Bragantino going unbeaten throughout that stretch.

Coritiba have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Serie A defeat at Palmeiras on July 22. Before that, they beat Bahia 3-2 and Santos 3-0 in the league. A 3-0 loss to Flamengo and a 0-2 cup defeat to Santos round out the five-match spell, leaving Coritiba with seven goals scored and seven conceded across those games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Red Bull Bragantino won 1-0 away at Coritiba in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the league, Bragantino have won three and Coritiba two. The most lopsided result in the dataset was a 4-2 Bragantino home win in June 2022.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Red Bull Bragantino sit fifth, while Coritiba are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: