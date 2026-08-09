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Serie A
team-logoRed Bull Bragantino
team-logoCorinthians
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Watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
Red Bull Bragantino
Corinthians
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Serie A - Game Week 22

Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Fanatiz offers a live stream option for international viewers, while Premiere carries the match for subscribers in Brazil.

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Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Red Bull Bragantino host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table's upper half.

Bragantino come into this match under Vagner Mancini having split their recent attentions between the league and Copa Sudamericana. Their domestic form has been steady rather than spectacular, with draws in each of their last two Serie A outings, though they have not lost in four matches across all competitions.

Corinthians arrive in better recent shape. Fernando Diniz's side beat Internacional in midweek to progress in the Cup, bouncing back from a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of that tie. That kind of resilience tends to carry momentum into the weekend.

Bragantino sit sixth in Serie A, while Corinthians are three places behind in ninth. Both clubs will see this as a chance to close the gap on the sides above them, which gives the match a sharper edge than the positions alone might suggest.

Recent history between these two has been unsettled. Corinthians won the last Serie A meeting 2-0 back in February, but Bragantino claimed a 3-0 victory in the Paulista A1 just weeks earlier. Neither side has dominated this fixture.

For viewers looking to catch all the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians Probable lineups

Red Bull Bragantino crest
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
Formation
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR

Manager

  • V. Mancini

Red Bull Bragantino are managed by Vagner Mancini for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no projected starting XI is currently available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Corinthians head coach Fernando Diniz names his squad with no listed injury or suspension concerns at this stage. As with Bragantino, a confirmed lineup has not yet been published, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

BGT

BGT - Form

INT
W3-1
FLU
D1-1
SCR
D0-0
COR
D0-0
SCR
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COR

COR - Form

REM
W3-0
BAH
D1-1
APR
D0-0
INT
L2-0
INT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Red Bull Bragantino have recorded two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Sporting Cristal in the Copa Sudamericana on July 30. They also beat Internacional 3-1 in Serie A earlier in the period. Three of the five matches ended level, including back-to-back draws against Coritiba and Sporting Cristal. Bragantino have scored six goals and conceded two across those five games.

Corinthians have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Internacional in the Cup on August 6, which followed a 2-0 loss to the same opponents four days earlier. They also beat Remo 3-0 in Serie A on July 23. Corinthians have scored seven goals and conceded three across the five matches, showing a reasonable attacking return despite the inconsistency.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Red Bull BragantinoDrawCorinthians
3
0
2
Serie A
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
2
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
0
FT
Paulista A1
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
3
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
0
FT
Serie A
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
2
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
1
FT
Serie A
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
1
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
2
FT
Paulista A1
Red Bull Bragantino badge
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
1
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
2
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on February 12, 2026, when Corinthians beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 at home. Across the last five encounters, each club has claimed two victories, with one additional win for Corinthians also appearing in that run alongside a Bragantino triumph. Bragantino recorded a 3-0 win over Corinthians in the Paulista A1 in January 2026, while Corinthians won 2-1 in the reverse Serie A fixture in July 2025. The head-to-head record across these five matches shows goals spread fairly evenly, with neither side able to establish clear dominance.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2214623816+2248
D
W
L
W
W
2
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2011633718+1939
D
D
W
W
L
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2111462819+937
D
W
W
W
W
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
229853126+535
D
D
D
D
D
5
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
229673031-133
W
W
L
W
D
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
228862926+332
L
D
D
D
W
7
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
209472620+631
D
D
W
W
W
8
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
218673533+230
D
W
D
W
L
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
228682729-230
W
L
D
L
L
10
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
218582727029
D
W
D
W
L
11
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
217862220+229
D
D
W
W
W
12
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
217592625+126
L
D
L
L
D
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
217592231-926
L
L
D
W
L
14
GremioGremioGRE
216782427-325
W
D
L
L
W
15
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
216692431-724
W
D
L
L
L
16
MirassolMirassolMIR
2165102430-623
L
W
D
W
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
225892327-423
D
D
L
L
L
18
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
205782933-422
D
L
W
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
2257102636-1022
D
L
W
L
W
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2117132043-2310
L
D
L
L
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation
Last updated 2026-08-09T19:22:42.000Z

In the current Serie A table, Red Bull Bragantino are placed sixth and Corinthians sit ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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