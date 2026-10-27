Serie A - Game Week 33 28 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Chapecoense AF will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull Bragantino vs Chapecoense AF are listed below.

Red Bull Bragantino host Chapecoense AF in a Serie A fixture that carries very different stakes for each side. Vagner Mancini's mid-table side will be looking to build on recent positives, while the visitors arrive rooted to the bottom of the table and desperate for points.

Bragantino sit tenth in Serie A and have shown they can score goals, most recently putting four past Cruzeiro. But defeats to Atletico MG and a loss to Palmeiras in their last outing show the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Chapecoense, managed by Lacerda, are in serious trouble. The club sit 20th and have lost four of their last five Serie A matches, conceding 12 goals in that run. Time is not on their side.

The visitors did claim a 2-1 win over Fluminense in their most recent fixture, which offers a sliver of encouragement. Whether they can replicate that against a Bragantino side playing at home is another question entirely.

For Bragantino, three points would consolidate their mid-table position and keep any lingering top-half ambitions alive. For Chapecoense, anything less than a win risks making an already difficult situation worse.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Chapecoense AF live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vagner Mancini has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Red Bull Bragantino. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information is released.

For Chapecoense, Lacerda is in a similar position, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Red Bull Bragantino have taken one win, two draws, and suffered two defeats from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss to Palmeiras, following a 1-1 draw against Remo before that. Their best result in that run was a 4-2 victory over Cruzeiro. Bragantino scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Chapecoense have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Fluminense, but that follows defeats to Botafogo, Athletico Paranaense, and Vitoria earlier in the run. Chapecoense scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A in May 2026, when Red Bull Bragantino won 2-1 away at Chapecoense. Before that, Bragantino claimed a 2-1 win at home against Chapecoense in September 2021, while Chapecoense lost 3-0 at home to Bragantino in May 2021. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Red Bull Bragantino hold the stronger record, with the series also including two draws from earlier Serie B meetings in 2013.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Red Bull Bragantino sit tenth while Chapecoense AF are 20th, giving this fixture clear implications at the bottom end of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: