Serie A - Game Week 26 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Red Bull Bragantino and Bahia will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Bahia is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Red Bull Bragantino host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that pits a side searching for consistency against one of the division's more convincing performers of recent weeks.

Vagner Mancini's Bragantino arrive at this match sitting ninth in the table and carrying the fatigue of a two-front campaign. Their Copa Sudamericana involvement has disrupted the rhythm of their league season, and back-to-back losses in that competition have left them needing a positive domestic result.

Their most recent Serie A outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sao Paulo on August 29, a result that checked what had been a solid week after beating Gremio 1-0 the previous weekend. Mancini will be demanding more from his side, particularly in attack, where goals have been hard to come by.

Bahia arrive in fifth place and in fine form. Rogerio Ceni's side beat Internacional 3-2 in their last outing on August 30, a result that continued a productive run and underlined their credentials in the top half of the table.

Ceni has built a side that is difficult to break down and capable of scoring goals when it matters. Three wins from their last two league matches — including that victory over Internacional — gives Bahia real momentum heading into this trip.

The head-to-head record between these clubs tilts heavily in Bahia's favour, and Ceni will know that a win on the road would strengthen their grip on a European qualification place.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Bahia live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Bahia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vagner Mancini takes charge of Red Bull Bragantino for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Rogerio Ceni leads Bahia into this match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

Red Bull Bragantino have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Sao Paulo on August 29. Before that, they beat Gremio 1-0 in the league and drew 2-2 with Atletico MG and 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense. Bragantino scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, and their two Copa Sudamericana defeats point to a side that has found it difficult to sustain form across competitions.

Bahia have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Internacional on August 30, and before that they beat Vitoria 2-0 away from home. The run also includes a 3-3 draw with Chapecoense and back-to-back goalless draws against Vasco da Gama and Fluminense. Ceni's side scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with the recent wins adding real weight to their form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 18, 2026, when Bahia hosted Bragantino and won 2-0. Before that, Bahia also won 2-1 at home in November 2025, and Bragantino's only home win in the last five came in September 2024, a 2-1 result. Across the last five Serie A meetings, Bahia hold the stronger record with three wins to Bragantino's one, with one defeat — a 3-0 loss at home in June 2025 — completing the picture.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Red Bull Bragantino sit ninth while Bahia are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Bahia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: