Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no local or national blackouts.

Real Salt Lake host Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that pits the conference leaders against a side deep in a relegation battle.

Pablo Mastroeni's side arrive into this match having lost four of their last five games. A 2-0 defeat to New York City FC in their most recent outing leaves RSL sitting eleventh in the Western Conference, with the playoff picture growing bleaker by the week.

Vancouver are a different proposition entirely. Jesper Soerensen's side top the Western Conference and have been the standout team in the west this season. Their only recent stumble was a 1-3 home defeat to St. Louis City, a result they responded to with a 3-0 win over LA Galaxy.

The Whitecaps did lose 2-1 to Austin FC on September 13, and a subsequent 2-1 defeat to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship means they arrive in Salt Lake City having lost their last two matches across all competitions. That context adds a layer of edge to what might otherwise look like a mismatch on paper.

For Real Salt Lake, this is a must-not-lose situation at home. Dropping further points to the Western Conference leaders would all but end their postseason hopes with the regular season entering its final stretch.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for Real Salt Lake, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jesper Soerensen has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for Vancouver Whitecaps. No injuries or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Real Salt Lake head into this match having won none of their last five games across MLS and the Leagues Cup, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-2 loss to New York City FC, and they also fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo earlier in the run. RSL drew 2-2 with Los Angeles FC but otherwise struggled badly, conceding freely throughout.

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship, which followed a 1-2 loss to Austin FC in MLS. The high point in the run was a 3-0 win over LA Galaxy on September 10, though back-to-back losses since then have disrupted their momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on February 22, 2026, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 at home. Before that, RSL won 2-1 at home against Vancouver in October 2024, while the Whitecaps won 2-1 at home in May 2025 and RSL won 3-2 away in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Vancouver hold three wins to RSL's two.

Standings

Vancouver Whitecaps sit top of the MLS Western Conference, while Real Salt Lake are eleventh. The gap between the sides tells the story of where both clubs are in their seasons, with RSL needing points urgently to stay in contention for the postseason.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: