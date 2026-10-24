Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no local or national blackouts applied.

Real Salt Lake host St. Louis City at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Western Conference MLS fixture that matters for very different reasons on each side of the pitch.

Pablo Mastroeni's side sit tenth in the Western Conference and will be looking to build on a win over Sporting Kansas City in their most recent league outing. Their playoff position is far from secure, and home form will be critical as the regular season enters its final stretch.

St. Louis City arrive having suffered a dip in form. Yoann Damet's side, who had been one of the West's most impressive teams, lost to Minnesota United in their last MLS match, a result that ended what had been an impressive unbeaten run. Before that setback, City SC had been pushing hard for top spot in the conference.

St. Louis do bring some momentum from outside the league. A US Open Cup result against Columbus Crew came just before this fixture, giving Damet's squad competitive minutes heading into the trip to Utah.

The two clubs have met four times in the last two seasons, with no side establishing a clear edge. Goals have been a feature of this fixture, and another competitive contest looks likely at America First Field.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Real Salt Lake ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side at this stage, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Yoann Damet has similarly not released a projected XI for St. Louis City, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad currently available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Real Salt Lake have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent league result was a 1-3 win over Sporting Kansas City, while a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes came before that. The run also includes defeats to Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as a 3-0 win over New England Revolution.

St. Louis City have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a US Open Cup fixture against Columbus Crew, while in MLS they lost 3-2 to Minnesota United in their previous league game. Prior to that defeat, City SC had put together a strong sequence that included a 6-2 win over LA Galaxy and a 3-0 victory at Red Bull New York, scoring freely across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in August 2026, when St. Louis City and Real Salt Lake drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely balanced, with Real Salt Lake winning two, St. Louis City winning one, and two matches ending level. The five meetings have produced 16 goals in total, reflecting a fixture that has consistently delivered attacking play.

Standings

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City sit second while Real Salt Lake are placed tenth, with both clubs competing in the same conference standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: