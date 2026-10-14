Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV. MLS coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month, with no local blackout restrictions. You can stream via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, or through tv.apple.com on Android devices.

Real Salt Lake host San Jose Earthquakes at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Western Conference fixture that carries genuine postseason weight for both clubs.

Pablo Mastroeni's side arrive in difficult form. Four defeats from their last five MLS outings have left Real Salt Lake in a precarious position in the Western Conference, and their slim playoff hopes rest on picking up points at home.

San Jose are in a far stronger position. Bruce Arena's Earthquakes have won three of their last five matches and drew their most recent outing against Colorado Rapids, maintaining the consistency that has them sitting comfortably in the top half of the Western Conference standings.

The Earthquakes come into this one with momentum and a clear objective: secure the result that would further cement their postseason seeding. For Salt Lake, the margin for error is shrinking.

This is a fixture that means very different things to each side. Real Salt Lake need a win to stay in the conversation. San Jose need only to keep doing what they have been doing.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni takes charge of Real Salt Lake for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena oversees the San Jose Earthquakes travelling party, with team news for the visitors also yet to be confirmed. Check back for the latest squad information as it becomes available.

Form

Real Salt Lake have struggled for consistency, managing one win and three defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their only positive result was a 3-0 win over New England Revolution, but losses to Philadelphia Union, Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, and New York City FC have defined a difficult run. Mastroeni's side have conceded freely and will need a sharper defensive display to get anything from this game.

San Jose Earthquakes have been more reliable, posting three wins and two draws across their last five outings without a defeat. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw at Colorado Rapids, and they also claimed a 3-1 win over Portland Timbers and a road victory at San Diego FC. The Earthquakes have scored nine goals across those five matches, reflecting an attack in solid working order.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in July 2025, when Real Salt Lake edged a 2-1 home win over San Jose Earthquakes in MLS competition. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, San Jose hold the advantage with three wins to Real Salt Lake's two, including a commanding 4-0 victory at home in February 2025. The aggregate scoreline across those five meetings reads 8-4 in San Jose's favour.

Standings

Real Salt Lake's eleventh-place standing in the Western Conference leaves them on the fringes of the playoff picture, making this a must-win situation at home. San Jose's fourth-place position means they are well placed for a strong postseason seeding, with the pressure firmly on their hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: