Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and New York City FC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no local or national blackouts.

Real Salt Lake host New York City FC at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries different but pressing stakes for both clubs.

Pablo Mastroeni's side are in desperate need of a result. RSL sit tenth in the Western Conference after losing four of their last five matches, conceding freely and failing to build any momentum as the regular season reaches its final stretch.

Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo, a result that deepened the pressure on a squad already struggling to stay in the playoff picture. A home draw against Los Angeles FC offered brief relief before that setback, but the overall picture remains bleak for Salt Lake.

New York City FC arrive having lost their last match 2-1 to New England Revolution, a result that extended a difficult run for Pascal Jansen's side. NYCFC have won none of their last five MLS matches, collecting draws against Nashville SC, Toronto FC, and New England before that defeat, and currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams are fighting for postseason relevance, though from different conferences. For RSL, the priority is arresting a slide that threatens to end their season early. For NYCFC, the challenge is rediscovering the winning form that has eluded them for weeks.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for Real Salt Lake, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pascal Jansen has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for the visitors. No injuries or suspensions are on record for New York City FC at this stage.

Form

Real Salt Lake have recorded one draw and four defeats from their last five matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Houston Dynamo, following a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC. Earlier in the run, RSL lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids, 3-0 to Leon in the Leagues Cup, and 2-1 to Orlando City. Real Salt Lake have scored just seven goals across those five matches while conceding twelve.

New York City FC have collected one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution, which ended a run of three consecutive draws against Nashville SC, Toronto FC, and New England. NYCFC also lost 2-1 to FC Cincinnati earlier in the sequence, and have scored five goals while conceding seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on June 11, 2023, when Real Salt Lake hosted New York City FC at America First Field and the match ended 0-0. Before that, NYCFC beat RSL 6-0 at home in April 2022, while RSL won 3-1 at home in August 2019. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side holds two wins with one draw, and NYCFC have scored 11 goals to RSL's six.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Real Salt Lake sit tenth. New York City FC occupy ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: