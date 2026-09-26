Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and New England Revolution will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs New England Revolution is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Real Salt Lake host New England Revolution at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Major League Soccer fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Pablo Mastroeni's side are in desperate need of a result. RSL have lost five straight MLS matches and sit thirteenth in the Western Conference, with their postseason hopes fading fast as the regular season nears its end.

New England arrive in strong form. Marko Mitrovic's side have won four of their last five MLS outings, including a 4-2 victory over Orlando City in their most recent match, and currently occupy second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Revolution have shown they can win away from home, picking up road victories at Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC in recent weeks. That travel record makes them a genuine threat even on the road.

For Real Salt Lake, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose at home. A defeat to a side pushing for a top-two seed in the East would deepen the pressure on Mastroeni and leave RSL with little room to manoeuvre.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs New England Revolution live.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for Real Salt Lake, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marko Mitrovic has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for New England Revolution. No absences or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Real Salt Lake head into this match without a win in their last five MLS outings, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC, and they also fell 0-3 to Vancouver Whitecaps in that run. RSL drew 2-2 with Los Angeles FC but otherwise struggled to find consistency, conceding freely throughout the five matches.

New England Revolution arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five MLS matches with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over Orlando City, which followed road victories at Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC. The Revolution's only defeat in the run was a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy. Mitrovic's side have scored ten goals across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on September 1, 2024, when Real Salt Lake beat New England Revolution 2-0 at home. Before that, New England won 2-3 away at Real Salt Lake in March 2022. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Salt Lake hold two wins to New England's two, with one draw.

Standings

New England's second-place standing in the Eastern Conference means they arrive in Salt Lake City chasing a top seed, while Real Salt Lake's thirteenth-place position in the Western Conference leaves them fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race with time running short.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: