Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options for this MLS fixture are listed below.

Real Salt Lake return to MLS action at America First Field in Salt Lake City, hosting Minnesota United in a Western Conference fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

Pablo Mastroeni's side come into this game off the back of a productive Leagues Cup campaign. Back-to-back wins over Atlante (4-0) and FC Juarez (3-0) gave RSL some much-needed momentum, even if their domestic form has been harder to sustain.

Minnesota United arrive under Cameron Knowles having shown resilience of their own in the Leagues Cup. A 3-1 win over Atlante in their most recent outing was an encouraging result, though the Loons were eliminated earlier in the group stage after losing to Tigres and FC Juarez.

The Western Conference standings add urgency to this one. Real Salt Lake sit fifth, while Minnesota United occupy tenth place and need points to close the gap on the playoff positions.

RSL's attacking options remain a talking point. Winger Zavier Gozo has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, and any departure would leave Mastroeni short of creativity at a critical point in the MLS calendar.

For Minnesota, the return to league play offers a chance to build on a draw with San Diego FC and back-to-back draws that have left their season at a crossroads.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released for Real Salt Lake. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cameron Knowles has also not released team news for Minnesota United. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Real Salt Lake have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup on August 12, extending a run that also included a 4-0 dismantling of Atlante on August 9. Those back-to-back Leagues Cup wins bookend a more difficult stretch that included a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City and a 2-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in MLS. RSL have scored ten goals across those five matches.

Minnesota United have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 victory over Atlante in the Leagues Cup on August 12. Earlier in the run, the Loons drew 1-1 with San Diego FC and 0-0 with Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, while losses to Tigres and FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup group stage reflect a mixed tournament showing. Minnesota have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 when Minnesota United hosted Real Salt Lake in MLS on May 23, 2026. Before that, Real Salt Lake won 3-1 at home against Minnesota United in August 2025, and Minnesota claimed a 2-0 home victory in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Minnesota United have one win, Real Salt Lake have one win, and three fixtures have ended level.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Real Salt Lake currently sit fifth while Minnesota United are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: