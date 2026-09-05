Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. As the exclusive streaming home of Major League Soccer, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost. The live stream option is listed below.

Real Salt Lake host Los Angeles FC at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with significant playoff implications for both clubs.

Pablo Mastroeni's side arrive in desperate need of points. RSL have lost four of their last five matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup, a run that has left them sitting tenth in the Western Conference standings and fighting to stay in contention.

Los Angeles FC come into this one in better shape on paper, occupying third place in the West, but Marc Dos Santos's team has its own momentum concerns. LAFC have managed just one win in their last five matches, drawing twice and losing twice in MLS before that Leagues Cup result.

The head-to-head record between these sides is heavily tilted in LAFC's favour at this venue. Los Angeles have beaten Real Salt Lake convincingly in their most recent meetings, and RSL will need to produce something different to reverse that trend on home soil.

For Mastroeni, the challenge is straightforward but urgent. His side has been leaking goals and losing matches at a rate that threatens their postseason place. A home crowd at America First Field offers some advantage, but form suggests this will be a difficult evening.

Dos Santos, meanwhile, will want to rediscover the consistency that made LAFC one of the West's most reliable sides earlier in the campaign. Three points on the road would put distance between them and the chasing pack.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni takes charge of Real Salt Lake for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Marc Dos Santos manages Los Angeles FC for the trip to Utah. No confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced by the club at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Real Salt Lake carry a D-L-L-L-L record from their last five matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids on August 30, which extended a damaging run of form. Before that, RSL lost 3-0 to Leon in the Leagues Cup on August 26, then fell 2-1 to Orlando City and 3-4 to FC Dallas in back-to-back MLS outings. A 1-1 draw with Minnesota United is the only point RSL have taken across those five matches. Real Salt Lake have scored just five goals across that run while conceding ten.

Los Angeles FC carry a D-D-L-L-W record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with DC United on August 29, following a 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers on August 23. Before those two draws, LAFC lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids and 0-1 to San Diego FC in consecutive MLS fixtures. Their only win in the sequence came against Queretaro FC in the Leagues Cup. LAFC have scored just two goals across their last four matches in all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 23, 2026, when Los Angeles FC hosted Real Salt Lake in MLS and won 3-1. Before that, LAFC beat RSL 4-1 at home in September 2025, and Real Salt Lake suffered a 1-4 defeat on home soil in the same month. Across the last five meetings in the dataset, LAFC hold three wins to Real Salt Lake's one, with one draw, and have scored 13 goals to RSL's six.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit third while Real Salt Lake are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: