Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 11 Aug 2026 - 21:30

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and FC Juarez will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Juarez is available to watch live on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The live stream option for this Leagues Cup fixture is listed below.

Real Salt Lake host FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup, with Pablo Mastroeni's MLS side looking to build on a strong group stage result against a Mexican opponent that has found its footing in the tournament.

Real Salt Lake arrive in good shape for this fixture. Their 4-0 dismantling of Atlante on August 9 was their most convincing performance in weeks, and Mastroeni will want that intensity to carry over as the group stage reaches its conclusion.

The backdrop at Salt Lake is not entirely straightforward, though. Reports of winger Zavier Gozo closing in on a $15 million move to Crystal Palace add an element of uncertainty to Mastroeni's attacking options at a time when MLS form has been difficult to sustain.

FC Juarez arrive with back-to-back Leagues Cup wins behind them. Pedro Caixinha's side beat Minnesota United on August 5 and followed that with a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on August 8, results that stand in sharp contrast to their Liga MX struggles, where they have lost three consecutive domestic matches.

Juarez sit 7th in the Leagues Cup standings, with Real Salt Lake placed 12th. Both clubs have reasons to push for a result, and the group stage positioning makes this a meaningful fixture for both.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs FC Juarez live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Mastroeni has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture for Real Salt Lake, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pedro Caixinha has also not released team news for FC Juarez. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Real Salt Lake have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 win over Atlante in the Leagues Cup on August 9, which ended a run that included a 1-1 draw with Tigres on August 5 and a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City in MLS on August 2. Losses to Portland Timbers (2-1) and Los Angeles FC (3-1) earlier in the sequence reflect a difficult competitive stretch, though that Atlante result offers a more positive reference point.

FC Juarez have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Leagues Cup on August 8, following a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on August 5. Those back-to-back wins bookend a difficult domestic run that included a 5-1 defeat to Club Universidad Nacional in Liga MX on August 1, a 1-0 loss to CD Guadalajara, and a 1-0 defeat to Puebla. Juarez have conceded freely in Liga MX but shown a sharper edge in Leagues Cup play.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Real Salt Lake and FC Juarez across the last five meetings. The Leagues Cup provides one of the few structured settings for MLS and Liga MX clubs to meet competitively, and this fixture may represent a rare encounter between the two sides.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup table, FC Juarez sit 7th while Real Salt Lake are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: