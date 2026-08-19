Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 21:30 America First Field

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States. The match is broadcast through MLS Season Pass, which is now included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Existing subscribers can stream the game without paying anything extra. The live stream option is listed below.

Real Salt Lake host FC Dallas at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Western Conference MLS fixture that matters for both clubs in the playoff race.

Pablo Mastroeni's side return to league action off the back of a Leagues Cup run that delivered real momentum. Back-to-back wins over Atlante (4-0) and FC Juarez (3-0) gave RSL confidence, though their most recent outing — a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United in MLS — was a reminder that converting tournament form into league points is never straightforward.

FC Dallas arrive in stronger shape in the Western Conference table. Eric Quill's side sit fifth in the West, and their Leagues Cup campaign showed genuine quality before a 3-1 defeat to Toluca in their final group-stage game ended their run. Dallas bounced back quickly, beating Austin FC 1-2 on the road in their most recent MLS outing.

That win in Austin was a statement. Dallas were composed on the road against a side fighting for their playoff lives, and they carry that confidence north to Salt Lake City.

RSL's standing in the West makes this a match they need to win. Sitting seventh, Mastroeni's side cannot afford to let the gap to the top of the conference grow any wider as the regular season enters its final stretch.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer. FC Dallas have won three of the last five meetings, and their 3-1 victory over RSL at home earlier this season will be fresh in the memory of both sets of players.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

FC Dallas manager Eric Quill is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been announced by the club. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Real Salt Lake have two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United in MLS on August 16. Before that, RSL beat FC Juarez 3-0 and Atlante 4-0 in the Leagues Cup, giving them back-to-back clean-sheet wins in the tournament. Their only defeat in the run was a 1-1 result against Tigres recorded as a loss, and they also drew 1-1 with St. Louis City in MLS. RSL have scored ten goals across those five matches.

FC Dallas carry a three-win, one-draw, one-defeat record into this game. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win over Austin FC in MLS on August 17. Prior to that, Dallas lost 3-1 to Toluca in the Leagues Cup, ending a run that included wins over CD Guadalajara and Queretaro FC. In MLS, they drew 0-0 with LA Galaxy before the Leagues Cup break. Dallas have scored four goals and conceded four across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 10, 2026, when FC Dallas beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Real Salt Lake hosted Dallas in the Atlantic Cup on January 30, 2026, and lost 0-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, FC Dallas have won three and Real Salt Lake have won one, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas sit fifth while Real Salt Lake are placed seventh heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: