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Leagues Cup
team-logoReal Salt Lake
team-logoAtlante
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlante Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Salt Lake vs Atlante
Real Salt Lake
Atlante
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Real Salt Lake and Atlante, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Atlante will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlante is available to watch live on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The live stream option for this Leagues Cup fixture is listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Real Salt Lake host Atlante in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side looking to arrest a difficult run of form against a Mexican outfit that arrives carrying genuine momentum.

Pablo Mastroeni's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last four competitive matches paint a picture of a team under pressure, and the Leagues Cup offers a chance to reset ahead of a demanding MLS schedule.

Atlante, meanwhile, come into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in their opening Leagues Cup group game. Miguel Herrera's side also beat Cruz Azul 3-2 in Liga MX on August 2, and that back-to-back winning run gives the Mexican side a confidence edge heading into Utah.

The backdrop to this fixture includes a significant subplot for Real Salt Lake. Winger Zavier Gozo is reportedly closing in on a $15 million move to Crystal Palace, which adds uncertainty to Mastroeni's attacking options at a time when results have been hard to come by.

Atlante sit 15th in the Leagues Cup standings, with Real Salt Lake placed 21st. The table gives the visitors a slight edge, and Herrera will know that three points here could significantly strengthen their position in the group.

For Real Salt Lake, this is a must-win in all but name. Home support at their stadium could prove decisive if the hosts can find the intensity their recent performances have lacked.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlante live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and confirmed kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake vs Atlante Probable lineups

Real Salt Lake crest
Real Salt Lake
RSL
Formation
Atlante crest
Atlante
ATL
Atlante crest
Atlante
ATL

Manager

  • P. Mastroeni

Real Salt Lake are managed by Pablo Mastroeni ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlante head coach Miguel Herrera has also not released team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions are listed, and the projected XI remains unconfirmed. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Form

RSL

RSL - Form

BUR
W4-1
LAF
L3-1
POT
L2-1
STL
D1-1
TIG
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ATL

ATL - Form

TEP
L2-0
NEC
L2-1
CFA
D1-1
CRU
W2-3
VAN
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Salt Lake have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Tigres in the Leagues Cup on August 5, following a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City in MLS on August 2. The standout result in that run was a 4-1 win over Burnley in a friendly on July 16, though losses to Portland Timbers (2-1) and Los Angeles FC (3-1) in MLS reflect a difficult competitive stretch. Mastroeni's side have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Atlante have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Leagues Cup on August 5, and they followed a 3-2 away victory at Cruz Azul in Liga MX on August 2 with that result. A 1-1 draw with CF America sits in the middle of that run, while defeats to Necaxa and Tepatitlan FC earlier in the period balance the record. Atlante scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is available for Real Salt Lake and Atlante. This fixture appears to be a rare or first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
220052+36
W
W
5
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
211032+14
D
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
211021+14
D
W
7
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
8
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
9
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
110042+23
W
10
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
11
TolucaTolucaTOL
110030+33
W
12
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
13
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
14
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
110020+23
W
15
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
16
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
17
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
18
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
10101102
W
19
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
10101101
L
20
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
21
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
22
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
23
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
24
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
25
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
26
MonterreyMonterreyMON
100112-10
L
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
200214-30
L
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-08T23:59:27.000Z

In the Leagues Cup table, Atlante sit 15th while Real Salt Lake are placed 21st.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlante today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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