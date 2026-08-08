Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 8 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Real Salt Lake and Atlante will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlante is available to watch live on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The live stream option for this Leagues Cup fixture is listed below.

Real Salt Lake host Atlante in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side looking to arrest a difficult run of form against a Mexican outfit that arrives carrying genuine momentum.

Pablo Mastroeni's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last four competitive matches paint a picture of a team under pressure, and the Leagues Cup offers a chance to reset ahead of a demanding MLS schedule.

Atlante, meanwhile, come into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in their opening Leagues Cup group game. Miguel Herrera's side also beat Cruz Azul 3-2 in Liga MX on August 2, and that back-to-back winning run gives the Mexican side a confidence edge heading into Utah.

The backdrop to this fixture includes a significant subplot for Real Salt Lake. Winger Zavier Gozo is reportedly closing in on a $15 million move to Crystal Palace, which adds uncertainty to Mastroeni's attacking options at a time when results have been hard to come by.

Atlante sit 15th in the Leagues Cup standings, with Real Salt Lake placed 21st. The table gives the visitors a slight edge, and Herrera will know that three points here could significantly strengthen their position in the group.

For Real Salt Lake, this is a must-win in all but name. Home support at their stadium could prove decisive if the hosts can find the intensity their recent performances have lacked.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlante live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and confirmed kick-off time.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake are managed by Pablo Mastroeni ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlante head coach Miguel Herrera has also not released team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions are listed, and the projected XI remains unconfirmed. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Form

Real Salt Lake have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Tigres in the Leagues Cup on August 5, following a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City in MLS on August 2. The standout result in that run was a 4-1 win over Burnley in a friendly on July 16, though losses to Portland Timbers (2-1) and Los Angeles FC (3-1) in MLS reflect a difficult competitive stretch. Mastroeni's side have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Atlante have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Leagues Cup on August 5, and they followed a 3-2 away victory at Cruz Azul in Liga MX on August 2 with that result. A 1-1 draw with CF America sits in the middle of that run, while defeats to Necaxa and Tepatitlan FC earlier in the period balance the record. Atlante scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Real Salt Lake and Atlante. This fixture appears to be a rare or first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup table, Atlante sit 15th while Real Salt Lake are placed 21st.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: