Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 1 Aug 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Real Madrid and Fiorentina will kick-off at Aug 1, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina is available to watch live in the United States via the broadcasters listed below. Fubo carries the match alongside Fox One, with Spanish-language coverage available on FOX Deportes.

Real Madrid take on Fiorentina in a pre-season Club Friendly as Jose Mourinho's side continue their preparations for the new campaign.

It has been a turbulent summer at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mourinho is the new man in the dugout, and the transfer window has brought significant movement in and out of the club. Marc Cucurella arrived from Chelsea after helping Spain to World Cup glory, while a double deal sent young academy talents Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios to Fulham.

Vinicius Junior, the subject of persistent Arsenal interest, appears set to stay in Madrid and play a central role under Mourinho. The Brazilian's future had been a source of genuine uncertainty, but the situation has since settled.

Real Madrid arrive into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 friendly win over Leganes, a result that followed four consecutive victories in all competitions before the summer break. The squad is still taking shape, with reports linking the club to further incomings before the September transfer deadline.

Fiorentina head into this match with mixed pre-season results. A win over Watford was encouraging, but a defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier in the tour showed there is still work to do before the Serie A season begins.

For supporters looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Real Madrid have no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup available at this stage, and the same applies to Fiorentina. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Barcelona, a 2-0 defeat in LaLiga back in May. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 friendly victory over Leganes on July 28, and they also recorded wins over Athletic Bilbao (4-2), Sevilla (1-0 away), and Real Oviedo (2-0) during the run-in. Across those five matches, Real Madrid scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Fiorentina have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Watford on July 29, though they lost 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers four days earlier. A heavy 8-1 win over Fiorentina U20 and a 1-0 victory over Gubbio bookend a pre-season period that also included a 1-1 Serie A draw with Atalanta in May.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met twice in pre-season friendlies in the available head-to-head record. The most recent encounter came on August 23, 2017, when Real Madrid won 2-1. Before that, Fiorentina hosted Real Madrid on August 16, 2014, and also won 2-1. Each side has one victory from the two meetings on record.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: