WATCH: 'Today we all wear the 20!' - Real Madrid players to show solidarity with Vinicius Jr amid racism scandal by wearing his shirt before Rayo Vallecano clash

Real Madrid will wear Vinicius Junior's name and number on the back of their shirt before their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Madrid players wear team-mate's shirt before game

Vinicius out with knee injury

Racially abused by Valencia fans last weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius was the subject of racist abuse by Valencia fans, and subsequent criticism from La Liga president Javier Tebas, on Sunday. His team-mates, though, have stood with him, a show of solidarity that will continue as they wear his shirt for warmups for their La Liga fixture with Rayo Vallecano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius' vocal social media campaign against La Liga, and accompanying support from the football world, has seen La Liga take near-unprecedented action. The Brazilian, who was sent off against Valencia, had his red card and suspension redacted. Valencia, meanwhile, will see a large section of their stadium closed for five matches and have been fined.

WHAT NEXT? Vinicius is out of action on Wednesday, having suffered a knock to the knee. However, he is expected to be back in contention for this weekend's clash with Sevilla.