LaLiga - Game Week 4 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Real Madrid will kick-off at Sep 4, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host Real Madrid at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in what is one of LaLiga's most watchable fixtures of the early season. Both clubs arrive at this game with contrasting momentum, and the stakes feel real even at this early stage of the campaign.

Betis head into the match under Manuel Pellegrini having endured a turbulent start to the season. A 5-2 home defeat to Levante last weekend was a significant setback, though back-to-back LaLiga wins over Valencia and Real Sociedad before that showed the Chilean's side are capable of stringing results together. They currently sit seventh in the table.

The summer window brought its own drama to the Benito Villamarín. Academy product Pablo Garcia completed a move to Racing Santander on deadline day, an emotional exit that helped free funds for other business. Betis will be without Diego Conde and Giovani Lo Celso through injury.

Real Madrid arrive in Seville in a different kind of turbulence. Jose Mourinho's return to the Bernabéu has generated fierce debate, with a former club legend recently branding the squad rebuild as the worst transition in the club's modern history. That noise has done nothing to dent results so far — Madrid have won all three of their LaLiga fixtures, scoring nine goals in the process, and sit second in the standings.

Mourinho is dealing with a lengthy injury list. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Endrick are all sidelined. Antonio Rüdiger, who recently retired from international football with Germany to focus entirely on his club career, is expected to start. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe lead the attacking threat.

For all the noise surrounding both clubs, the football on the pitch will do the talking in Seville. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with Francisco Garcia, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, and Natan forming the back four. Antony, Marc Roca, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Isco are named in midfield, with Facundo Bernal and Troy Parrott leading the attack. Diego Conde and Giovani Lo Celso are both absent through injury, and Betis have no listed suspensions.

Jose Mourinho is without a significant portion of his squad. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Endrick are all injured. The projected XI places Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dean Huijsen. Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga occupy the midfield, with Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe in attack. Madrid have no suspensions to report. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Betis have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding ten. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 home defeat to Levante in LaLiga on August 29, a result that will concern Pellegrini. Prior to that, Betis had beaten Valencia 1-0 away and Real Sociedad 1-0 at home in consecutive LaLiga fixtures, suggesting the Levante result was an aberration rather than a pattern. Pre-season results included a 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth and a 1-0 loss to Inter.

Real Madrid have won all five of their last five matches, including three LaLiga victories and two pre-season friendlies. Mourinho's side have scored twelve goals and conceded just one across that run. Their most recent match was a 4-0 win over Malaga on August 30. They also beat Real Sociedad 4-1 and won away at Espanyol 2-1 in LaLiga, with clean sheet victories over Schalke 04 and Deportivo de A Coruna in pre-season completing an unblemished record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at La Cartuja in April 2026, a LaLiga fixture that denied Madrid maximum points late in the season. Before that, Real Madrid won 5-1 at home against Betis in January 2026, their most emphatic result in this fixture from the last five meetings. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Real Madrid have won three, Betis have won one, and one game has ended in a draw.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Betis currently sit seventh while Real Madrid are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: