Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and Feyenoord will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Betis vs Feyenoord is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host Feyenoord at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville in a Champions League fixture that carries weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Manuel Pellegrini's side arrive at this game with momentum built on a dramatic run of results. Betis beat Porto 3-2 in their last European outing, with Isco converting a late penalty to secure a victory that ended a long wait for a Champions League home win. Their LaLiga form has been equally sharp, including a 5-2 dismantling of Osasuna.

That said, their most recent match was a sobering 5-2 defeat to Barcelona, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities Pellegrini will want addressed before European competition resumes. Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez remain sidelined, adding to the selection pressure.

Feyenoord arrive in Seville in the form of their lives domestically. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won five of their last five matches across all competitions, with the most recent a 3-4 win at Telstar in the Eredivisie. Their attacking output has been relentless, with big wins over PEC Zwolle and FC Utrecht underlining a squad that is scoring freely.

The Rotterdam club are not without injury concerns of their own, however. A lengthy absentee list that includes Jordan Bos, Goncalo Borges, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie means Van Bronckhorst must manage his resources carefully across a packed schedule.

Both clubs are chasing points in a Champions League table that leaves little room for error. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back line of Natan, Valentin Gomez, Angel Ortiz, and Marc Bartra. Isco, Antony, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Pablo Fornals, and Facundo Bernal are expected in midfield, with Troy Parrott leading the attack. Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez are both unavailable through injury, and no suspensions are currently listed.

For Feyenoord, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to deploy Tjark Ernst in goal behind a defensive unit of Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, Jerry St. Juste, and Mika Marmol. Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Luciano Valente, and Nacho Ferri are projected in midfield, with Anis Hadj Moussa expected to lead the line. Seven players are unavailable through injury: Jordan Bos, Goncalo Borges, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Real Betis have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-5 defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga, though prior to that they beat Porto 3-2 in the Champions League and Osasuna 5-2 in the league. Their only other dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Across those five fixtures, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eleven, reflecting a side capable of scoring freely but one that has also shown defensive vulnerability.

Feyenoord have won all five of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 win at Telstar in the Eredivisie, following a 3-2 Champions League victory over Como. Earlier in the run, they beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0, thrashed FC Utrecht 5-0, and put seven past PEC Zwolle. Across those five games, Feyenoord scored nineteen goals and conceded six, with four consecutive wins since a heavy opening defeat in the Champions League establishing a clear pattern of momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Real Betis BET 2 Feyenoord FEY 1 FT 2 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The most recent recorded meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Real Betis beat Feyenoord 2-1 at home in the Europa League. That is the only fixture on record between the two sides, meaning Betis hold a winning record from the sole available data point.

Standings

In the Champions League, Real Betis sit tenth and Feyenoord are placed twenty-fourth, meaning Betis enter this fixture in a stronger position in the group table while Feyenoord face greater urgency to collect points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: