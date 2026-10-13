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Champions League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio Benito Villamarin
team-logoFC Porto
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Watch Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis vs FC Porto
Real Betis
FC Porto
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Real Betis and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and FC Porto will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Betis vs FC Porto is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Real Betis host FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Manuel Pellegrini's side enter this fixture in strong domestic form, having put five past Osasuna in their most recent LaLiga outing. Betis won their Champions League opener against Lille 3-2, giving them a solid foundation as they look to build on their European campaign at home.

FC Porto arrive under Francesco Farioli having bounced back well from their opening Champions League defeat to Manchester City. The Portuguese side have since strung together wins in Liga Portugal, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica, and will be eager to collect their first European points of the campaign.

Betis currently sit ninth in the Champions League standings, while Porto find themselves further down in 31st place, making this a fixture that carries genuine weight for the visitors in particular.

The two clubs have met just once in recorded competitive history, a 1-1 friendly draw in Porto back in 2019, so this Champions League encounter represents largely uncharted territory for both sets of supporters.

For Real Betis, the Estadio Benito Villamarín — temporarily replaced by the Estadio de La Cartuja for domestic fixtures during the 2025-28 renovation period — serves as the venue for their European home games, giving Pellegrini's squad a familiar base for continental nights.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto live.

How to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs FC Porto Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
page.match.formation.title
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-3-3
A. VallesA. VallesNatanNatanH. BellerinH. BellerinM. BartraM. BartraF. GarciaF. GarciaA. EzzalzouliA. EzzalzouliIscoIscoR. RiquelmeR. RiquelmeF. BernalF. BernalD. CeballosD. CeballosT. ParrottT. ParrottD. CostaD. CostaA. CostaA. CostaN. PerezN. PerezJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorF. MouraF. MouraA. VarelaA. VarelaP. RosarioP. RosarioG. VeigaG. VeigaA. SilvaA. Silvateam-logoPepeB. SainzB. Sainz
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-2-3-1
Real Betis

Starting XI

FC Porto

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini
  • F. Farioli

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to name a projected XI of Alvaro Valles, Natan, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Isco, Antony, Rodrigo Riquelme, Facundo Bernal, Pablo Fornals, and Troy Parrott. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Francesco Farioli's Porto are projected to line up with Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes, Alan Varela, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga, Andre Silva, Pepe, and Borja Sainz. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away squad at this stage.

Form

BET

BET - Form

LIL
W2-3
VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
OSA
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
POR

POR - Form

MCI
L0-2
CAP
W1-4
BEN
W3-1
COR
W1-3
MAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, drawing one, with their most recent result a 5-2 win over Osasuna in LaLiga. Their only dropped points in the run came in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Betis also beat Getafe 1-0 and claimed a 2-1 win at Villarreal during the same stretch, and opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Lille. Across the five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

FC Porto have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League opener. Since then, Porto have won all four matches, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal, as well as a 2-1 win over Maritimo. Across the five matches, Porto scored eleven goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawFC Porto
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between Real Betis and FC Porto is a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on July 19, 2019, when Porto hosted Betis. No further competitive head-to-head fixtures are available, making this Champions League match a rare first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Real Betis sit ninth and FC Porto are placed 31st, meaning Porto are under considerably more pressure to take points from this fixture as both sides look to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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