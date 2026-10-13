Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and FC Porto will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Betis vs FC Porto is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Manuel Pellegrini's side enter this fixture in strong domestic form, having put five past Osasuna in their most recent LaLiga outing. Betis won their Champions League opener against Lille 3-2, giving them a solid foundation as they look to build on their European campaign at home.

FC Porto arrive under Francesco Farioli having bounced back well from their opening Champions League defeat to Manchester City. The Portuguese side have since strung together wins in Liga Portugal, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica, and will be eager to collect their first European points of the campaign.

Betis currently sit ninth in the Champions League standings, while Porto find themselves further down in 31st place, making this a fixture that carries genuine weight for the visitors in particular.

The two clubs have met just once in recorded competitive history, a 1-1 friendly draw in Porto back in 2019, so this Champions League encounter represents largely uncharted territory for both sets of supporters.

For Real Betis, the Estadio Benito Villamarín — temporarily replaced by the Estadio de La Cartuja for domestic fixtures during the 2025-28 renovation period — serves as the venue for their European home games, giving Pellegrini's squad a familiar base for continental nights.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto live.

How to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to name a projected XI of Alvaro Valles, Natan, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Isco, Antony, Rodrigo Riquelme, Facundo Bernal, Pablo Fornals, and Troy Parrott. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Francesco Farioli's Porto are projected to line up with Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes, Alan Varela, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga, Andre Silva, Pepe, and Borja Sainz. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, drawing one, with their most recent result a 5-2 win over Osasuna in LaLiga. Their only dropped points in the run came in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Betis also beat Getafe 1-0 and claimed a 2-1 win at Villarreal during the same stretch, and opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Lille. Across the five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

FC Porto have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League opener. Since then, Porto have won all four matches, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal, as well as a 2-1 win over Maritimo. Across the five matches, Porto scored eleven goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Real Betis and FC Porto is a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on July 19, 2019, when Porto hosted Betis. No further competitive head-to-head fixtures are available, making this Champions League match a rare first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Real Betis sit ninth and FC Porto are placed 31st, meaning Porto are under considerably more pressure to take points from this fixture as both sides look to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: