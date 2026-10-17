LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Barcelona will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Barcelona in the United States are listed below.

Barcelona travel to Seville to face Real Betis at the Estadio de La Cartuja in a LaLiga fixture that pits the league leaders against a side pushing hard in the top half of the table.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona arrive in formidable shape. They put four past Galatasaray in Istanbul in the Champions League midweek, a result that kept their perfect record across all competitions intact. The squad's depth and collective confidence are at a high, though Flick will be without several key figures for this trip south.

Real Betis come into this match on the back of a dramatic European night of their own. Manuel Pellegrini's side recovered from a second-half deficit to beat Porto 3-2 in the Champions League, with Isco converting a late penalty to seal a victory that represented their first Champions League home win in over two decades.

Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, scoring freely and showing the kind of resilience that makes them a genuine threat at the Estadio de La Cartuja. Their LaLiga form includes a 5-2 dismantling of Osasuna, and they currently sit third in the table.

For Barcelona, the challenge is managing a relentless schedule while maintaining the standards Flick demands. Rodri has spoken openly about the need to improve defensive transitions and avoid the kind of loose passages of play that let Galatasaray find a foothold in midweek.

With Tyler, the Creator and GOLF WANG branding set to feature on the Barcelona shirt for the upcoming El Clasico, the club's commercial machine is operating at full speed. But first, a stern LaLiga test awaits in Seville.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names his projected XI as: Alvaro Valles; Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Francisco Garcia, Natan; Rodrigo Riquelme, Pablo Fornals, Isco, Marc Roca; Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Juan Hernandez. Junior Firpo is listed as unavailable through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad.

For Barcelona, Hansi Flick's projected XI reads: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia; Rodri; Anthony Gordon, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Gavi; Gabriel Jesus. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha are all listed as injured, though updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, drawing one, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League victory over Porto, and they also put five past Osasuna in LaLiga during that run. Across those five fixtures, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eight, showing both attacking intent and some defensive vulnerability.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five competitive matches, including a 4-1 win at Galatasaray in the Champions League and a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander in LaLiga. They have scored across every fixture in the run and conceded just nine times, with their most recent result a 3-0 win over Getafe. The pattern of consecutive victories reflects a squad operating with consistency and purpose.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met four times in LaLiga and once in the Copa del Rey across the last five recorded meetings, with Barcelona winning three, drawing one, and Betis winning one. The most recent meeting ended 3-1 to Barcelona in May 2026, while Betis claimed a 3-5 defeat at home in December 2025 that was high on entertainment if not on home comfort. The series reflects a fixture that tends to produce goals, with Barcelona holding the stronger overall record across the sample.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table while Real Betis are third, meaning Flick's side arrive as leaders defending their position against a Betis outfit with genuine ambitions of staying in contention at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: