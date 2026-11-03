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Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoManchester City
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on DAZN
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Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
Champions League

RB Leipzig face Manchester City in the Champions League. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandRTE Player
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig and Manchester City kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City live on TV and online

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City live, with a stream available on the platform.

This week's form: RB Leipzig and Manchester City

Three wins in their last five competitive matches give RB Leipzig momentum heading into the clash. Leipzig most recently won 2-0 away to Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, having beaten Elversberg convincingly 4-0 before that. Their two defeats in that period came against Real Madrid (4-1 in the Champions League) and Bayern Munich (6-1 in the Bundesliga). Across those five matches, Leipzig scored twelve goals and conceded twelve.

Manchester City have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to Brighton in the Premier League, after beating AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League. City scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RBL

RBL - Form

FCB
L6-1
RMA
L4-1
ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
BHA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-3-3
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumC. LukebaC. LukebaR. BakuR. BakuE. BanzuziE. BanzuziN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiC. BaumgartnerC. BaumgartnerR. CruzR. CruzA. NusaA. NusaB. GrudaB. GrudaG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolA. KhusanovA. KhusanovR. DiasR. DiasM. GuehiM. GuehiR. CherkiR. CherkiP. FodenP. FodenE. FernandezE. FernandezE. AndersonE. AndersonJ. DokuJ. DokuE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-3-3
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • E. Maresca

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Form

RBL

RBL - Form

FCB
L6-1
RMA
L4-1
ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
BHA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawManchester City
1
1
3
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
7
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
6Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400185+1312
W
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301124+89
L
W
W
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301126+69
W
L
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
RomaRomaROM
4211105+57
W
W
L
D
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4130105+56
D
D
D
W
12
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
13
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
14
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
InterInterINT
420276+16
W
W
L
L
17
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
412143+15
D
D
W
L
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
23
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
24
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
410358-33
L
L
L
W
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103812-43
L
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103410-63
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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