Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the United States are listed below.

RB Leipzig host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in a Bundesliga fixture that carries real weight for both sides early in the 2026/27 season.

Leipzig arrive under pressure. Martin Demichelis has managed just two wins from five Bundesliga matches, and the club sits ninth in the table. A home defeat here would deepen concerns about a side that has struggled badly on the road and shipped four goals in a Champions League opener against Como.

The scrutiny on Demichelis is growing. Reports have linked former Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann with a return to the club, with Oliver Mintzlaff said to be among those in favour of bringing him back should results not improve. For now, the club's leadership has backed the Argentine publicly, but October's schedule will test that patience.

Eintracht Frankfurt arrive ninth-to-tenth in the table, separated from Leipzig by goal difference, making this a meeting between two sides who both need points to avoid an early drift away from the European places. Adolf Huetter's team have shown inconsistency of their own, dropping points at home to Freiburg and losing to Augsburg, though they did beat Mainz on the road.

The head-to-head record between these clubs has swung sharply in recent meetings, with heavy scorelines in both directions. Leipzig put six past Frankfurt without reply at this ground in December 2025, but Frankfurt won 4-0 in the reverse fixture just four months later. Neither side can take anything for granted.

Leipzig's injury list is long, and Demichelis has limited options. How he sets up his depleted squad against a Frankfurt side with their own absentees will shape the tone of the match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leipzig head into this fixture with a heavily depleted squad. Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Marc Guiu, Viggo Gebel, Brajan Gruda, Johan Bakayoko, Castello Lukeba, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, and Tidiam Gomis are all sidelined through injury. Demichelis is expected to line up with Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, a back four of Maxime Esteve, Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, and David Raum, and a midfield and attack built around Neil El Aynaoui, Andrija Maksimovic, Antonio Nusa, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Christopher Nkunku, and Romulo Cruz.

Eintracht Frankfurt have three players unavailable through injury: Jessic Ngankam, Jeremiaha Maluze, and Can Uzun. Adolf Huetter's projected XI features Noah Atubolu in goal, with Elias Baum, Robin Koch, Lilian Brassier, and Keita Kosugi in defence, and Ritsu Doan, Raphael Onyedika, Mario Goetze, and Noel Aseko-Nkili supporting forwards Younes Ebnoutalib and Jonathan Burkardt. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, a result that extended their poor run away from the Red Bull Arena. Their best performance in this run was a 5-0 home win over Hamburger SV, though that has been offset by a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League and a 3-1 reverse at Werder Bremen.

Frankfurt have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 4-0 friendly win over Eintracht Braunschweig during the break, which followed a 2-2 Bundesliga draw at Freiburg. Frankfurt beat Mainz 3-1 on the road but lost 4-1 at Augsburg and drew 3-3 at Union Berlin earlier in the run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Leipzig won 3-1 at Frankfurt's ground in the Bundesliga. Before that, Leipzig beat Frankfurt 6-0 at the Red Bull Arena in December 2025, though Frankfurt had won 4-0 at home in April 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Leipzig hold the stronger record, with wins also coming in a 2-1 home Bundesliga match and a 3-0 DFB-Pokal tie, both in late 2024.

Standings

Both clubs are separated only by goal difference in the Bundesliga, with Leipzig ninth and Frankfurt tenth. Neither side has established the consistency needed to push toward the European places, and a home defeat for Leipzig would leave Demichelis's position looking increasingly difficult.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: