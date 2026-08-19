LaLiga - Game Week 2 20 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Deportivo Alaves will kick-off at Aug 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves are listed below. US viewers can watch live via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

Rayo Vallecano host Deportivo Alaves at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid in what promises to be a fascinating early-season LaLiga fixture between two clubs heading in very different directions.

Rayo arrive into this match under pressure. Benat San Jose's side lost their opening LaLiga game of the season 2-1 to Sevilla and have endured a difficult pre-season, winning just once in their last five matches across all competitions. The summer has also brought significant squad disruption, with centre-back Nobel Mendy departing for Hull City and left-back Pep Chavarria joining Chelsea, stripping the squad of two established defensive figures.

Alaves, by contrast, are flying. Quique Sanchez Flores has his side in excellent shape, and they arrive in Madrid on the back of a 3-0 win over Getafe on the opening weekend. Their pre-season form was equally impressive, with four wins from five matches.

The visitors currently sit top of the LaLiga table after that opening-day result, while Rayo find themselves in the relegation zone. The gap in early-season momentum between these two sides could hardly be more pronounced.

Rayo will need to find a way to shore up a defence that has been reshaped this summer, and San Jose will be looking for a response after a chastening start to the campaign. Vallecas has historically been a difficult ground for visiting sides, and the home crowd will be eager to see a reaction.

For Alaves, the objective is straightforward: back up that opening win and put early distance between themselves and the chasing pack. Sanchez Flores will want to demonstrate that Getafe result was no fluke.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano head coach Benat San Jose has one confirmed injury concern, with Luiz Felipe sidelined. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI lines up as follows: Augusto Batalla; Ivan Balliu, Andrei Ratiu, Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune; Isi Palazon, Jorge de Frutos, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia; Unai Lopez, Randy Nteka.

Deportivo Alaves manager Quique Sanchez Flores reports one injury, with Tomas Mendes absent. No suspensions affect the squad. The projected XI reads: Antonio Sivera; Ville Koski, Nahuel Tenaglia, Jonny Otto; Denis Suarez, Pablo Ibanez, Antonio Blanco, Abderrahman Rebbach, Angel Perez; Mariano Diaz, Antonio Martinez. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Sporting Charleroi in a pre-season friendly, winning 3-2. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the LaLiga opener, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Ipswich Town in pre-season. Rayo have scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Deportivo Alaves have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga, and they also beat Castellon 3-0 in pre-season. The only match they failed to win was a 1-1 draw with Eibar. Alaves have scored eight goals and conceded two across the five-match run, keeping two clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 23, 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 2-1 away at Alaves. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Rayo hold the edge with three wins to Alaves's one, with one further Alaves victory coming in the Copa del Rey in January 2026. Rayo have scored eight goals in those five meetings, with Alaves scoring four.

Standings

In the early LaLiga standings, Deportivo Alaves sit top of the table after the opening round of fixtures, while Rayo Vallecano are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: