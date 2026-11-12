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Serie C - Game Week 14 15 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Ravenna v Forlì is live on Sky Sport Calcio on Sunday at 17:00, with extensive pre-match coverage. Live-stream options are listed below.

At the Benelli stadium on Sunday 15 November, Ravenna host Forlì in a Serie C Group B Romagna derby with more than three points at stake.

Second in the table, Ravenna have impressed in recent weeks. They have won four of their last five league matches, including a 3-1 victory over Campobasso and a 4-0 win against Vis Pesaro, as they push for promotion.

Forlì, by contrast, sit fourteenth and are enduring a very different spell. They won their most recent match against Gubbio but still need to look over their shoulders and find consistency to move away from the danger zone.

At 46, Ronaldinho is set to take the field for what is expected to be his final appearance as a professional. Ravenna officially registered the Brazilian in June, and he is also a shareholder in the club. The Benelli has installed a temporary 1,800-seat stand called "R10", bringing total capacity to around 6,500 spectators.

Fans have snapped up tickets since advance sales opened. Season tickets are not valid for this match, with prices ranging from €30 for the ends to €150 for hospitality and takings expected to be close to €250,000.

Beyond Italy, where Sky Sport will cover the match, Sky UK will stream it on YouTube in the United Kingdom, while RedeTV! will broadcast it in Brazil.

Full TV and live-stream details for Ravenna v Forlì are below.

Team news

Ravenna have yet to provide official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely line-up. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Forlì, the coaching staff have not yet announced any absentees or named the squad. The latest news on both teams will follow close to kick-off.

Recent form

Four wins and one defeat in their last five Serie C matches have kept Ravenna second in the table. Their most recent result was a 3-1 away win against Vado. Before that, they beat Pineto 2-1 and Vis Pesaro 4-0, with their only setback a 1-0 defeat against Spezia. Across the five matches, Ravenna have scored eleven goals and conceded three.

In their last five outings, Forlì have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats. They come into this match after a 1-0 win against Gubbio ended a run of poor results. That followed a 2-0 defeat against Campobasso and a goalless draw against Pianese. Across the five matches, Forlì have scored four goals and conceded five.

Head-to-head record

On 10 January 2026, Ravenna and Forlì drew 0-0 in their most recent Serie C meeting. Across the five previous meetings available, Ravenna lead with three wins to Forlì's one, with just one draw. Forlì's only win in this league campaign came in September 2025, when they won 1-0 at home.

League table

Ravenna are second in Serie C Group B, while Forlì are fourteenth.