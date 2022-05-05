Watch: Ranieri emotional as Leicester fans give him standing ovation during Conference League semi-final
Dan Bernstein
Getty
Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri was made visibly emotional by the standing ovation he received from visiting Foxes supporters on Thursday during the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg.
The tribute came when he was shown on the video board during the match against Roma, with Leicester fans rising in unison to appreciate the man that brought them a Premier League title.
Ranieri attended the match as a spectator but was located by cameras in the stands.
