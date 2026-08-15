LaLiga - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 11:00 Estadio El Sardinero

Today's game between Racing Santander and Villarreal will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Racing Santander vs Villarreal is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo carries the match and offers a trial period for new subscribers. ESPN Deportes broadcasts LaLiga fixtures in Spanish and is accessible through both Fubo and the ESPN app. DirecTV Stream and ESPN Select are additional options for viewers looking to catch the game.

Villarreal open their LaLiga 2026/27 campaign away at Racing Santander, with the fixture scheduled at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander. It is a first top-flight meeting between the two clubs in over a decade, and Inigo Perez begins his tenure as Villarreal head coach with a trip to a ground that will carry genuine atmosphere.

Racing Santander return to LaLiga after years away from the top division, and Jose Lopez's side will be eager to make an impression in front of their own supporters on the opening weekend. The Cantabrian club secured promotion and have been preparing through a pre-season that included a 4-1 win over Sporting Gijon, though results against stronger opposition were mixed.

Villarreal arrive in Santander off the back of what the club described as arguably their finest domestic season. They finished third in LaLiga in 2025/26 with 72 points and secured back-to-back Champions League qualification for the first time in their history. Marcelino, who oversaw that rise, departed at the end of the season.

Perez, who previously managed Rayo Vallecano, now inherits a squad built for competing near the top of the table. His pre-season record showed promise, with wins over Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven, though a 3-1 defeat to Lens and a 2-0 loss to Benfica highlighted areas still being worked on.

Juan Foyth is the one confirmed absentee for Villarreal heading into the fixture, while Racing Santander have no reported injuries or suspensions at this stage. Both squads are otherwise available as the season gets underway.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Racing Santander vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Lopez names a Racing Santander side that includes Simon Eriksson in goal, with a projected XI featuring Facundo Gonzalez, Jorge Salinas, Alvaro Mantilla, and Pedro Felipe in defence. Sergio Canales and Gustavo Puerta are included in midfield, with Asier Villalibre leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Inigo Perez is without Juan Foyth for Villarreal's season opener, with the defender listed as injured. The projected XI includes Luiz Junior in goal, Sergi Cardona and Renato Veiga in defence alongside Santiago Mourino and Pau Navarro, with Alberto Moleiro, Pape Gueye, and Santi Comesana in midfield. Nicolas Pepe, Ayoze Perez, and Georges Mikautadze make up the attacking line. No suspensions are in place for the visitors.

Form

Racing Santander's last five matches were all played as pre-season friendlies, producing one win and four defeats. They beat Sporting Gijon 4-1 on August 7 but lost to Deportivo Alaves 1-1 on the same date in a separate fixture, with the result recorded as a defeat. Earlier losses came against Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-0), Athletic Bilbao (0-3), and Osasuna (2-0), leaving them with a pre-season record of one win, no draws, and four defeats across those five matches.

Villarreal's pre-season form was more positive, with three wins from five friendlies. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Galatasaray on August 8, and they also beat Levante 1-0 and PSV Eindhoven 3-1. Defeats came against Lens (3-1) and Benfica (2-0). Perez's side scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey on December 17, 2025, when Racing Santander beat Villarreal 2-1 at Estadio El Sardinero. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal hold two wins to Racing's two, with one draw. The previous four meetings all date back to the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons in LaLiga and Segunda Division, making Sunday's match their first top-flight league encounter in over a decade.

Standings

In the LaLiga table, Racing Santander start the season placed 13th and Villarreal are listed in 20th position ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Santander vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: